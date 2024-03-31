“Idfc. Pay the refs”: College hoops fans buzz with hopes for Colorado loss, setting stage for epic LSU vs. Iowa showdown

Fans are manifesting an Elite Eight matchup between the LSU Tigers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 89-68. Meanwhile, the LSU Lady Tigers, defeated their rival team, the UCLA Bruins, in a 78-69 showdown, sealing their place in the Elite Eight.

The desire for a face-off between these two powerhouse teams began after witnessing the latter's impressive performance against the Buffaloes. Unlike their previous game against West Virginia, where they faced challenges and pressure, Iowa had a smooth victory over Colorado in the second round.

Now that the team has advanced to the Elite Eight, fans are excitedly waiting for the LSU vs. Iowa game.

LSU Tigers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 2023 showdown

In 2023, the Lady Tigers secured their first national championship, defeating the Hawkeyes 102-85. Led by Kim Mulkey, LSU employed a balanced offense and precise outside shooting to establish a 17-point halftime lead. Despite a resilient comeback attempt by Iowa, LSU clinched the NCAA women’s basketball title.

A standout moment occurred when LSU's Angel Reese taunted Iowa's Caitlin Clark with a "you can’t see me" gesture, pointing to her ring finger.

Kim Mulkey made history as the first coach to lead two schools—Baylor and LSU—to national championships in women's basketball. This year, fans wish to see the same amount of tension between the two schools.

Are you ready to see the LSU vs. Iowa matchup in the upcoming Elite Eight clash? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.