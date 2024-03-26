Top 10 hilarious WVU vs Iowa game memes as refs allegedly aid Caitlin Clark in March Madness second round

Caitlin Clark played at the Carver-Hawkeye arena for the last time as Iowa beat West Virginia Mountaineers 64-54 on Monday to advance to the Sweet 16 tip-off against Colorado on Friday.

Clark and the referees drew the ire of fans, as many claimed that the officials were working with the team to ensure the Hawkeyes' win. Iowa received 30 free throws, making 25, while the Mountaineers received just five.

West Virginia's shooting was poor, making 21-of-62 shots, including 9-of-34 from the 3-point line. Iowa was also not at its best, as it made 17-of-47 shots, with 5-of-22 from behind the arc.

Annoyed fans reacted on X with memes.

Top 10 WVU vs Iowa game memes

#10 Everything is going according to plan

West Virginia proved to be a tough competitor for Iowa, as it refused to give up and fought till the last second. However, it was Clark's night at the Carver-Hawkeye arena.

#9 Everything is going according to plan Pt. 2

This is Caitlin Clark's final season at college, and considering her impact, it's crucial the Hawkeyes stay fighting.

#8 Abort ... mission abort

The game was tied in the first quarter at 13-13. However, from 5:18 minutes on the clock until 2:03 minutes, the scores were tied multiple times, with both teams refusing to give up the fight.

#7 A completely different career trajectory

While Clark's skills are unmatched and cannot be denied, it's claimed that the officials come by in clutch to rescue her.

#6 A little help from daddy dearest, perhaps??

Brent Clark, Caitlin's biggest supporter, does not shy away from shutting his daughter's antics on court. One fan, though, thinks otherwise.

#5 "You have got to help me!!": Caitlin Clark. Probably

Clark scored 32 points with eight rebounds, but she had the most turnovers (6) in the game.

#4 She's touching me!! She's touching me!! *in Stitch voice*

It's well known that players tend to get physical when defending Clark. But is that always the case, or are the refs aiding her?

#3 A issue that goes both ways

In the last couple of games, Caitlin Clark has been at the receiving end of a few punches to the face and some forceful shoves. All of them went uncalled.

#2 When you bring in big money

Caitlin Clark's games, along with those of Angel Reese, are some of the most-watched games with tickets always selling out. Last year, the NCAA Tournament final between LSU and Iowa drew in almost 9.9 million viewers.

#1 Womp womp. Stomp stomp.

Clark has always drawn criticism for getting in the officials' faces and demanding things be done. Her arguing and stomping on the court are some of her transgressions.

