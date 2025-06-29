Duke basketball fans appeared to be nursing a bittersweet 2024-25 season as the entire starting five from last season, including Cooper Flagg, were all selected in the 2025 NBA draft. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Duke Basketball celebrated the achievement of last year’s starting five as fans were left wondering how such a stacked lineup failed to win it all.

The post from Duke featured the five drafted players, including Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James and Tyrese Proctor wearing the NBA jerseys of their respective teams.

“Whole starting 5️⃣ to the league 😈,” the caption read.

The post sparked emotional fan reactions as Duke fans recalled the Blue Devils’ 70-67 loss to Houston in April.

“Idk how we lost that game to Houston,” a fan commented.

“Should’ve won it all “cry,” another fan said.

To fans, the Final Four loss to Houston felt even more shocking in retrospect, given that each Duke starter was talented enough to make it to the league. Other fans didn’t hold back their admiration for the group, as some expressed their expectation for Duke’s 2025-26 season.

“This was the best group of guys. So very happy for each and every one of them and their families!” another fan wrote.

“Cannot wait to see what next season has in store. Let’s Go Duke!” a fan said.

“Ima miss these guys man,” another fan commented.

Duke fans react following the NBA Draft selection of their entire starting five ft. Cooper Flagg - Image source: Instagram/dukembb

The Duke fans witnessed a painful loss after the Houston Cougars erased a 14-point deficit in the final eight minutes to stun the Blue Devils.

Cooper Flagg responds to comments about Paige Bueckers following the 2025 NBA draft.

On Wednesday, Cooper Flagg was selected No. 1 by the Dallas Mavericks. During his introductory press conference, Flagg was asked about Paige Bueckers’ lighthearted jab regarding his college decision. On Wednesday at an NBA draft Party, the former UConn star and 2025 No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft by the Dallas Wings joked that she “gave him crap” for picking Duke over her Huskies.

Despite their different college paths, both Flagg and Bueckers now shared the same professional home in Dallas.

“She's great,” Flagg said. “Obviously, I went on a visit to UConn. I was able to meet her there, talk a little bit. She's a great person, she's had an incredible career so far. I think it's funny, that's just how that back-and-forth college stuff goes.”

Dallas became the first since 2003 to secure both the NBA and WNBA No. 1 draft picks in the same year. Flagg arrived after his lone season at Duke. The 18-year-old averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game, leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance, which earned him the national player of the year honors.

On the WNBA side, Bueckers has made an immediate impact with the Dallas Wings, averaging nearly 18 ppg and 5 rpg early in her rookie season.

While their playful college rivalry may be behind them, Flagg and Bueckers will be aiming to contribute to Dallas basketball in both the NBA and WNBA.

