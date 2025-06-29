“Look like his much older brother”: College hoops fans react as Cooper Flagg’s twin Ace Flagg’s achievements get limelight  

Cooper Flagg grabbed all the headlines on Wednesday at the 2025 NBA Draft as he became the No. 1 pick for the Dallas Mavericks. He shared the moment with his parents and twin brother, Ace Flagg.

While Cooper received a lot of limelight, fans on social media were also interested to know more about Ace. Cooper, his elder brother, Hunter, and twin brother, Ace, played for the same team at Nokomis Regional High School in Maine. The trio led the team to the 2022 state championship.

A couple of years later, Ace guided Monteverde Academy in Florida to a state championship. He also won the state championship in February 2025 with Greensboro Day School in North Carolina and has won three state championships with as many different teams.

Trending

Here are the fan reactions from Sports Center's Instagram post.

"3 state chips in 3 different states is beyond tough,"one wrote.

"That look like his much older brother lol," another shared.

"3 different states bros a dawg," a college hoops opined.

Fans react to Cooper Flagg's brother Ace Bailey (Image credits: Instagram/@sportscenternext)

"Great family, both brothers have a lot to be proud of," one appreciated.

"Can't wait to see Ace play next year at UMaine," a Mainse fan shared.

Ace is following in the family tradition, as he's committed to the University of Maine, just like his mother. His brother, Hunter, also goes to the same school, working on his sports management degree.

"I'm proud of him," Cooper said in a press conference. “(Ace) got three state championships in three different states through his high school career, so that's pretty cool."

Cooper Flagg scripted history at the 2025 NBA Draft

Cooper Flagg made history on Wednesday at the 2025 NBA Draft when he became the second youngest No. 1 pick.

Aged 18 years, six months and six days, Cooper Flagg fell just short of beating LeBron James' record, who was 18 years, five months and 24 days when the Cleveland Cavaliers picked him in the 2003 NBA Draft.

The former Duke star leapfrogged Dwight Howard to second position. Howard was 18 years, six months and 16 days old when the Orlando Magic used their No. 1 pick to select him at the 2004 NBA Draft. Zion Williamson and Markelle Fultz make up the top 5 list.

Following his solitary season with Duke, Cooper Flagg is expected to play a big role for the Dallas Mavericks in his rookie season. He will rub shoulders with star players like Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, among others, which would help his growth and development.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.