Cooper Flagg misses out on historic feat over LeBron James by small margin at the NBA draft

Cooper Flagg made history on Wednesday night, becoming the second-youngest player to be selected first in the NBA Draft. Only the great LeBron James was younger than the Dallas Mavericks star when entering the NBA as a No. 1 pick in the draft.
Flagg was 18 years, six months and four days old when Dallas picked him first in the 2025 NBA Draft. He came just short of beating the record of James, who was 18 years, five months and 24 days old when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected the Akron, Ohio native with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.
Cooper Flagg leapfrogged Dwight Howard on the list. Howard was 18 years, six months and 16 days old when the Orlando Magic used their No. 1 pick to select him in the 2004 NBA Draft.
Zion Williamson is now ranked fourth on the list following Flagg's historic night. The former Duke Blue Devils star was 18 years, 11 months and 14 days old when the New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Markelle Fultz, who dropped to fifth, was 19 years and 24 days old when the Philadelphia 76ers picked him first in the 2017 NBA Draft.
LeBron James explains why Cooper Flagg is fortunate to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks
LeBron James shared his thoughts about Cooper Flagg during the pre-draft episode of his "Mind The Game" podcast on Tuesday. He told two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash why Flagg is fortunate that he is starting his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.
James explained that, unlike previous No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft, Flagg will have the luxury of playing alongside basketball legends in his new team. James named Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving as the "Hall of Fame guys" who will help Flagg at this early stage of his pro basketball career.
James also mentioned Hall of Fame coach Jason Kidd as someone who would help Flagg in his transition to the NBA.
Flagg played one season with Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
