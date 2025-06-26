Cooper Flagg misses out on historic feat over LeBron James by small margin at the NBA draft

Cooper Flagg made history on Wednesday night, becoming the second-youngest player to be selected first in the NBA Draft. Only the great LeBron James was younger than the Dallas Mavericks star when entering the NBA as a No. 1 pick in the draft.

READ MORE: "He's a Duke Blue Devil" - Kyrie Irving opens up on potential pairing with Cooper Flagg on Mavericks

Flagg was 18 years, six months and four days old when Dallas picked him first in the 2025 NBA Draft. He came just short of beating the record of James, who was 18 years, five months and 24 days old when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected the Akron, Ohio native with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Cooper Flagg leapfrogged Dwight Howard on the list. Howard was 18 years, six months and 16 days old when the Orlando Magic used their No. 1 pick to select him in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Zion Williamson is now ranked fourth on the list following Flagg's historic night. The former Duke Blue Devils star was 18 years, 11 months and 14 days old when the New Orleans Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Markelle Fultz, who dropped to fifth, was 19 years and 24 days old when the Philadelphia 76ers picked him first in the 2017 NBA Draft.

LeBron James explains why Cooper Flagg is fortunate to be a member of the Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James shared his thoughts about Cooper Flagg during the pre-draft episode of his "Mind The Game" podcast on Tuesday. He told two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash why Flagg is fortunate that he is starting his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (#23) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the first half of their 2025 NBA playoff game. Photo: Imagn

James explained that, unlike previous No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft, Flagg will have the luxury of playing alongside basketball legends in his new team. James named Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Kyrie Irving as the "Hall of Fame guys" who will help Flagg at this early stage of his pro basketball career.

James also mentioned Hall of Fame coach Jason Kidd as someone who would help Flagg in his transition to the NBA.

Flagg played one season with Duke, leading the Blue Devils to a Final Four appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.