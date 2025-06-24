"Can give him the whole blueprint" - LeBron James explains why Cooper Flagg will succeed alongside Anthony Davis on new-look Mavs

LA Lakers star LeBron James knows a thing or two about being the top prospect in the nation. He sat down with Steve Nash on Tuesday's episode of his podcast, "Mind The Game," to talk about projected No.1 pick Cooper Flagg.

LeBron praised the former Duke star for his versatility and skill. He also asserted that Flagg will benefit from joining a team with future Hall of Famers like Klay Thompson, his former teammate Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, as well as coach Jason Kidd.

"He [Cooper Flagg] had a hell of a year at Duke," LeBron James said. "A guy that can do so many different things out on the floor can play with the ball. ... He gets to join a team that's established right with Hall of Fame guys Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, right off the bat, Hall of Fame coach Jason Kidd."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You know, these guys are like they're going to give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be, and I think that's going to be an incredible thing for him to have."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Cooper Flagg is widely regarded as the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. He had an incredible freshman season at Duke, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.

The Dallas Mavericks are heavily favored to select Flagg with the No. 1 pick, having won the draft lottery with 1.8% odds. The 2025 NBA draft is scheduled for Thursday at Barclays Center, New York.

LeBron James speaks up about Cooper Flagg's development

LeBron James also shared his thoughts on Cooper Flagg's development. James faced off against Flagg when he was selected to the USA Basketball Select Team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"He was on the select team, and he played extremely well," Lebron James said [start from 20:42]. "I've been watching Cooper for a few years cos my son played AAU basketball on the Nike EYBL circuit ... he's a big time talent."

Flagg had an incredible experience with the USA Basketball Olympic Select Team. He faced off against Team USA in scrimmages and held his own against top-tier players. He became the first college player since Doug McDermott and Marcus Smart to be named to the Select Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ubong Richard Archibong Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.



Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.



Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering. Know More