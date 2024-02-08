"If he comes out he'll get drafted": Former Super Bowl champ makes bold Bronny James prediction as LeBron desperately waits to play alongside son

The possibility of LeBron James playing with his son Bronny in the NBA was the topic of debate on Undisputed, where Skip Bayless hosted former Super Bowl champions Richard Sherman and Keyshawn Johnson.

Bronny, who plays for USC, is eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, but his draft stock is uncertain. "Undisputed" asked on X, formerly Twitter:

“Will Bronny James get drafted if he declares for the 2024 NBA Draft?”

Sherman argued that Bronny should stay in college for another year, as he might not get drafted high enough to satisfy his expectations. He also said that LeBron's future plans might depend on his son's decision:

“You got to feel that way because if you make him too unhappy, then he opts out and he walks at the end of the season,” Sherman said of LeBron's situation with the Lakers.

“I don't think his son is going to declare for the NBA draft. I don't think he would get drafted high enough right now. So it would be in his best interest to play another.”

Sherman also thought that Bronny would get drafted regardless of his performance, because teams would want to lure LeBron to their franchise. Johnson instantly replied:

“Yeah, if he comes out, he'll get drafted.

“I mean, he'll get drafted because people want LeBron to go to their organization,” Sherman added.

However, Sherman believes LeBron was keeping his options open in case his son landed on a team that he would perhaps not consider joining:

“But I think that's why LeBron James is saying that. He's saying, ‘I don't know if my son comes out and gets drafted to the New Orleans Pelicans,’ I highly doubt LeBron's going to New Orleans,” Sherman said. “But he wants to leave his options open. If that's something that he wants to pursue.”

Another angle on Bronny James' future?

On "Undisputed", the debate between Sherman and Johnson touched on another aspect of Bronny James. Johnson, a former NFL wide receiver, argued that Bronny could be a better pro than a college basketball player, citing Russell Westbrook as an example of a player who did not dominate in college but became a star in the NBA.

The former NFL cornerback challenged Johnson by asking him:

“But is Bronny even a starter?” Sherman said.

Yet, Johnson responded that college basketball differed from football and that NBA scouts and executives had already made up their minds about Bronny's potential:

“That's a good question. I don't know that he's starting right now, but that doesn't matter, though,” Johnson said. “College basketball is not like football, Richard. College basketball is nowhere near like football. They've already made a decision.”

The former Super Bowl champion explained that going to college was just an extra step for one or two years and that basketball players who stayed longer in college were not as valued as younger prospects with more upside.

