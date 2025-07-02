LSU Tigers guard Flau’jae Johnson inspired fans and advised them on the principles that have helped her. The moment came during an outdoor workout Instagram clip posted by Overtime WBB in collaboration with Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson spoke about what it takes to succeed. The 21-year-old guard, already valued at $1.5 million in NIL deals (via On3), shared a powerful message about motivation, hard work and discipline.

“If somebody has to get up to make you go get it, you don’t want it,” Johnson said. “If you want it, you go get it. If you don’t wanna get it, you don’t want it badly. Before you start wasting your parents' money, ask yourself if you want it. Let me tell you, I do.”

Johnson’s fierce mentality matched her performance. Last season, she averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the LSU Tigers, shooting nearly 47% from the field.

As both an athlete and rapper, Johnson is one of the most marketable young stars in college sports.

Flau’jae Johnson announces Tip-Off Show on social media

LSU basketball star and rising music artist Flau’jae Johnson announced that she would be bringing her talents to the stage this summer. Johnson announced her upcoming appearance at the "Roses Tip-Off Show," which will take place on July 9 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The event was scheduled to take place at Freedom Hall and unveiled a lineup featuring a mix of emerging artists and familiar faces, headlined by Johnson. Joining her on stage will be 310Babii, Myaap, J Money, Bankroll Ni and Clean Jai.

“CONCERT VIBES - JULY 9th Roses Tip-Off Show. The starting line up goes crazyyyy,” the caption read.

The post promoting the event was shared by TFN’s Run 4 Roses account in collaboration with Flau’jae Johnson and others, with tickets already on sale.

Johnson, known for her standout performances on the basketball court and her lyrical talent as a rapper, continues to grow her profile both in sports and entertainment.

