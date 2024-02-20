"If Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi had a baby": 11X Big 12 champ Holly Rowe once made wild comparisons for Iowa star Caitlin Clark

Iowa Hawkeyes standout guard Caitlin Clark was once compared to basketball legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi as she continues her historic NCAA Tournament run.

ESPN analyst Holly Rowe had indirectly highlighted Clark's exceptional skills:

"If Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi had a baby, it's Caitlin Clark."

Clark scored 3,569 career points, surpassing Kelsey Plum, who previously held the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record. Further, Clark has overtaken iconic male scorers like Pete Maravich and female leaders Lynette Woodard and Pearl Moore, which is remarkable.

WNBA star Sue Bird finished her 22-year career brilliantly, boasting an average of 6.0 assists in her last season. Taurasi still displays profound strength on the court despite her age. Her remarkable record includes 16.7 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 three-pointers per game in her latest season.

Bird and Taurasi's impressive career numbers make them the top athletes in WNBA history. Their joint legacy? Olympic gold and WNBA championship wins. Rowe's comparison of Clark to Bird and Taurasi highlights Clark's standout skills and the powerful influence of these WNBA icons.

Debating Caitlin Clark's greatness: ESPN analyst's contrasting views

ESPN's College GameDay featured a debate on Caitlin Clark's historic achievement in women's basketball. Clark has become the highest-scoring player in the sport's history with 3,569 points, surpassing Kelsey Plum.

Analyst Jay Williams acknowledged Clark's scoring prowess, comparing her playing style to Stephen Curry's. However, he expressed skepticism about labeling her as one of the all-time greats.

"I think the way she plays, the pizzazz, is, she's probably the most prolific scorer the game of basketball has ever seen," Williams said. "I am unwilling ... to say that she is great yet."

Williams emphasized the significance of winning titles. He cited legends like Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart, who secured multiple championships and individual accolades during their collegiate careers.

"But for it to go to the states of immortality in my opinion, it has to culminate with your team winning a championship."

Last season, Clark helped the Iowa Hawkeyes reach the national championship game. They lost to LSU, but Clark played extraordinarily, scoring 30 points. It was the highest-scoring women's title game. Clark now has her sights set on Pete Maravich's NCAA record of 3,667 points.