“If she tries to guard JuJu, it's lunch meat”: Gilbert Arenas endorses USC's JuJu Watkins in potential matchup against $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark

Both JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark are two of the most talked about and electric players in women's college basketball today. Their respective teams, the USC Trojans and Iowa Hawkeyes, are still in the Women's NCAA Tournament, and there is a possibility that the two will meet later in the tournament.

In preparation for this battle between the two players, college basketball analyst Gilbert Arenas has made his prediction on who would win the matchup:

"If they meet up in a tournament, 1000% JuJu. ... If she (Caitlin Clark) tries to guard JuJu, it's lunch meat."

JuJu Watkins and Caitlin Clark have been the leaders of their respective teams. Without their performances, the Trojans and Hawkeyes would not have won their conference championships and qualified for the women's NCAA Tournament as No. 1 seeds.

But when compared to each other on the court, Gilberto argues that JuJu Watkins would be victorious.

Watkins has a play style that is more physical than Clark's. This is partly due to her athletic build, which has enabled her to adopt this play style. On the contrary, Clark is less aggressive in her play and could struggle to score points if Watkins guards her.

This season, Clark, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $3.1 million, led the country in the average number of points per game with 31.8. But her nearest competitor is JuJu Watkins, who has scored on average 26.9 points, the second highest in the nation.

While this does mean that the players are closely matched, when it comes to scoring points, the more physical nature of play shown by Watkins and the size difference between the two women means that Arenas' prediction that Watkins will overpower Clark may come true.

Who is JuJu Watkins?

JuJu Watkins is among the leading women's college basketball players this season.

She started her basketball career when she was 7, playing in a park league. Her freshman year was at Windward School in Los Angeles, where she averaged 21 points per game with nine rebounds.

Watkins would then transfer to Sierra Canyon School, the same school where fellow USC Trojan Bronny James played. During her three years at the school, Watkins led the team to a few titles, and her game would improve. In her final year, Watkins scored an average of 27.3 points per game, 13.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Her strong set of performances made her a five-star recruit and the No. 1 ranked recruit in her class. She received offers from several schools, including women's basketball powerhouse, the South Carolina Gamecocks, but decided on USC.

JuJu Watkins is now a few games away from winning a national championship, but college basketball's history-making star stands in her way.

