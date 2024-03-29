"I don't know how you leave country without Cailtin Clark": 2X WNBA champ Lisa Leslie wants Iowa star to be part of Team USA's 2024 Olympics squad

Lisa Leslie, a two-time WNBA champion, says Caitlin Clark should be part of Team USA's 2024 Olympic team.

Clark is one of the top players in college basketball and is projected to be the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Although Clark is only playing in college right now, with the Olympics being this summer, whether or not the Iowa Hawkeyes guard will be on that team is uncertain.

However, Leslie, who is a two-time WNBA champion, says it shouldn't be a debate, as she believes Clark should be 100 percent on Team USA's women's basketball Olympic team.

"One hundred percent," Leslie said via Sporting News. "One-thousand percent. I can't even let you get the question out. I don't know how you leave the country without her."

Clark, who has a reported $3.1 million NIL valuation, is currently the only college player to be invited to the training camp, but Leslie doesn't see that as a problem. Instead, she says Clark is good enough to be on the team.

"Those are the parts of the politics that I hope we get past because there is no reason – when you see an American player is the most outstanding player in our country — how is she not having the opportunity to represent our country?" Leslie asked.

Although the Olympics are this summer, Clark is focused on March Madness as the Iowa Hawkeyes are in the Sweet 16. Clark led the Hawkeyes past West Virginia in the second round as she scored a game-high 32 points.

Iowa will return to the court on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Who was invited to the camp along with Caitlin Clark?

Caitlin Clark was officially invited to the Team USA training camp, which will take place in Cleveland from April 3-5.

Clark is the only college athlete on the training camp roster, as the roster is as follows:

Shakira Austin

Ariel Atkins

Aliyah Boston

Caitlin Clark

Chelsea Gray

Brittney Griner

Rhyne Howard

Sabrina Ionescu

Jewell Loyd

Kelsey Plum

Breanna Stewart

Diana Taurasi

A’ja Wilson

Jackie Young

If Clark makes the team, she will join Breanna Stewart (2016), Candace Parker (2008) and Diana Taurasi (2004) as recent grads to make the Olympic team.

The final roster is expected to be released in the spring, with the women's basketball tournament starting on July 28 and concluding on August 11, with Team USA's first game against Japan on July 29.

