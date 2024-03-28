When does Caitlin Clark play again? Iowa's Sweet 16 game schedule and matchup details explored

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes are in the Sweet 16 and will return to the court on Saturday against Colorado.

The women's March Madness tournament resumes on Friday but the Hawkeyes won't play until the second day of the Sweet 16.

Iowa vs Colorado: Everything to know

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a No. 1 seed and will play the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes on March 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place in Albany, New York, at the MVP Arena.

The Hawkeyes are seven-point favorites to defeat the Buffaloes, with the over/under set at 159.5 points.

The game can be seen on ABC following the LSU vs UCLA game at 1 p.m. ET.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 18-15 against the spread this season, while the Colorado Buffaloes are 13-18 ATS this season.

This season, the Hawkeyes are averaging 87.3 ppg, the best in the nation, while Colorado is averaging 69.2 ppg, ranking 97th. Defensively, the Hawkeyes are 331st, allowing 71.8 ppg, while the Buffaloes allow 59.3 ppg, ranking 54th.

Iowa is led by Caitlin Clark, who is averaging 31.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.8 steals. Moreover, Kate Martin is averaging 12.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Colorado, meanwhile, is led by Jaylyn Sherrod, who's averaging 12.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.2 steals. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 14.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Caitlin Clark plays final game in Iowa

Clark played his final game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where the Iowa Hawkeyes defeated West Virginia 64-54.

"I’m very grateful that I got to play in an environment that supports women’s athletics the way that they do, not only women’s basketball -- and to be honest, they’ve been doing this before I ever stepped on campus,” Clark said, via Sportsnet.

“Maybe it wasn’t quite at the magnitude it is now, but these people and these fans have showed up, and they’ll continue to show up. You don’t want to get emotional, you don’t want to get emotional. I wish I could have stayed on the court a little longer.”

Clark is averaging 34.5 points, 8.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds this season. She has already declared for the WNBA Draft and is expected to be the first overall pick.

But before that, Clark and Iowa are looking to win the national championship, which has eluded the superstar.