“If Vic Schaefer sees this he’s gonna explode”: Fans excited as South Carolina crowd welcomes Dawn Staley and team with huge roar

It's Final Four time, and South Carolina fans showed out in full force. Head coach Dawn Staley took to X ahead of Friday's March Madness matchup against the Texas Longhorns to share a video showing the loyal Gamecocks fans waiting to welcome the team.

Ad

Fans cheered and high-fived the players as they walked by.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans flooded Staley's comments with their reactions to the large gathering. Some joked that Texas head coach Vic Schaefer would be nervous seeing how many fans showed up for South Carolina.

"LAWD IF VIC SEES THIS HE'S GONNA EXPLODE. HAMMERCY"

A fan jokes that Texas' head coach will "explode" if he sees the X post

"Vic finna lose it😂"

Ad

Another X user jokes that Vic Schaefer will be upset by seeing how many South Carolina fans showed out

Others showed appreciation for fans supporting women's sports.

Ad

"THIS energy for women's sports >> nature is healing"

A comment highlights how fans are supporting women's sports

"This is kinda heart warming 🥹Good luck to the FINAL FOUR tonight!🫶"

Ad

An X user says seeing South Carolina fans show out is heart warming

Many South Carolina fans weren't surprised by the large crowd, saying the Gamecocks "fam" always shows up.

Ad

"We keep trying to tell 'em. It doesn't matter WHERE, we coming!!🤷🏿‍♀️🐔🔥"

A fan says South Carolina fans will travel anywhere

"FAMs really pulled up in Tampa!"

Ad

An X user points out how Gamecocks fans showed up

South Carolina's road to the Final Four

Gamecocks fans are ready to see South Carolina keep dancing in the Final Four. Staley's squad finished second in a dominant SEC this season. The team that took top spot was Texas, the same team that South Carolina is facing in the Final Four.

Ad

The last time these conference foes faced off was in the SEC Tournament title game. The Gamecocks dominated, defeating the Longhorns 64-45 for a third consecutive conference tournament championship.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-South Carolina at Texas - Source: Imagn

Staley's team breezed by Tennessee Tech in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, winning by a margin of 60 points. The Round of 32 also brought a somewhat easy win, with South Carolina defeating No. 9 seed Indiana by 11 points.

Ad

The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight brought tougher competition. In a matchup against No. 4 seeded Maryland, the Gamecocks trailed at halftime but ultimately pulled out a 71-67 win. South Carolina had another close matchup against No. 2 Duke and once again won by just four points.

Now, the Gamecocks will face top-seeded Texas as the team looks to two-peat. South Carolina has its fans by its side as it takes on the challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

How many SEC teams are in the Sweet 16? Taking a look at the conference's dominance in men's March Madness