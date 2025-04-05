“If Vic Schaefer sees this he’s gonna explode”: Fans excited as South Carolina crowd welcomes Dawn Staley and team with huge roar

It's Final Four time, and South Carolina fans showed out in full force. Head coach Dawn Staley took to X ahead of Friday's March Madness matchup against the Texas Longhorns to share a video showing the loyal Gamecocks fans waiting to welcome the team.
Fans cheered and high-fived the players as they walked by.
Fans flooded Staley's comments with their reactions to the large gathering. Some joked that Texas head coach Vic Schaefer would be nervous seeing how many fans showed up for South Carolina.
"LAWD IF VIC SEES THIS HE'S GONNA EXPLODE. HAMMERCY"
"Vic finna lose it😂"
Others showed appreciation for fans supporting women's sports.
"THIS energy for women's sports >> nature is healing"
"This is kinda heart warming 🥹Good luck to the FINAL FOUR tonight!🫶"
Many South Carolina fans weren't surprised by the large crowd, saying the Gamecocks "fam" always shows up.
"We keep trying to tell 'em. It doesn't matter WHERE, we coming!!🤷🏿♀️🐔🔥"
"FAMs really pulled up in Tampa!"
South Carolina's road to the Final Four
Gamecocks fans are ready to see South Carolina keep dancing in the Final Four. Staley's squad finished second in a dominant SEC this season. The team that took top spot was Texas, the same team that South Carolina is facing in the Final Four.
The last time these conference foes faced off was in the SEC Tournament title game. The Gamecocks dominated, defeating the Longhorns 64-45 for a third consecutive conference tournament championship.
Staley's team breezed by Tennessee Tech in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament, winning by a margin of 60 points. The Round of 32 also brought a somewhat easy win, with South Carolina defeating No. 9 seed Indiana by 11 points.
The Sweet 16 and Elite Eight brought tougher competition. In a matchup against No. 4 seeded Maryland, the Gamecocks trailed at halftime but ultimately pulled out a 71-67 win. South Carolina had another close matchup against No. 2 Duke and once again won by just four points.
Now, the Gamecocks will face top-seeded Texas as the team looks to two-peat. South Carolina has its fans by its side as it takes on the challenge.
