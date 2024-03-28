Illinois vs Iowa State injury report, March 28

March Madness resumes Thursday for the Sweet 16 as the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Iowa State Cyclones at 10 p.m. ET.

Illinois, a three-seed, beat Morehead State in the opening round before routing Duquesne in the Round of 32. Iowa State, meanwhile, is a two-seed and beat SD State in the opening round before defeating Washington State in the second round.

“Probably the most explosive offensive team we’ve played,” Kyle Green, an assistant coach for the Cyclones said, via Des Moines Register. “What they’ve done as the year’s gone on is define their roles on their team, and each guy has accepted and is very good at what he does. They do a wonderful job of creating mismatches. Every time you think you’ve got this part covered, this pops up. They’re a really good offensive team."

Illinois, meanwhile, knows going up against this Iowa State defense is tough:

"He's done what great players have the ability to do, and that's the bigger the stage, take it to another level," said Fighting Illini coach Brad Underwood. "And he's done it with his energy. I think mentally, he's been very, very focused. Defensively, he's guarding the other team's best player."

Heading into tonight's Sweet 16 contest, Illinois is a +1.5 underdog as the oddsmakers believe this is the most competitive matchup in the Sweet 16. The winner of this game will play the winner of UConn vs. San Diego State in the Elite Eight.

Illinois vs. Iowa State injury report

The Illinois Fighting Illini have one player on the injury report, while Iowa State has one on its injury report heading into the Sweet 16 matchup.

Max Williams, Illinois

Max Williams is questionable to play on Thursday due to an undisclosed injury.

Williams played one minute against Duquesne but is currently dealing with an injury. The walk-on senior guard has played in 10 games for Illinois this season and is averaging just 1.5 minutes per game while averaging 0.3 points and 0.3 rebounds.

Kayden Fish, Iowa State

Cyclones freshman forward Kayden Fish is out for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery in December.

"Kayden Fish has an injury to his left shoulder," Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said, via 247Sports. "He’s going to have surgery on Dec. 26. That surgery will put him out for the season. We will then apply for a medical redshirt for him."

Fish played in just four games for the Cyclones this season, averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game.

