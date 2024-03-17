Illinois vs Wisconsin basketball injury report and predictions, March 17: Availability of Max Williams, Isaac Lindsey and more

The No. 5 Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 2 Illinois Fighting Illini will battle it out today in the Big Ten Conference Tournament finals for the automatic bid in the conference to make the NCAA Tournament. The tip-off is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Let's take a deeper dive into the injury report to see who will be out for the championship game.

Illinois vs Wisconsin basketball injury report

Max Williams, Illinois

Senior guard Max Williams has been unable to get on the court as he is dealing with an undisclosed injury and will not play in the Big Ten Tournament Finals. He has not played in a game since Feb. 13 and has been limited to eight games this season.

He is averaging 1.5 minutes and recording 0.3 points and 0.3 rebounds per game on the year.

Isaac Lindsey, Wisconsin

Junior guard Isaac Lindsey is officially listed as questionable with an undisclosed injury and has not appeared during the Big Ten Conference Tournament thus far.

He last played on Mar. 7 and has played 16 games this season. He has struggled shooting the basketball as he has a 30.8/14.3/50.0 shooting split in 3.8 minutes per game.

Illinois vs Wisconsin predictions

When looking at the sportsbook odds for this game, the Illinois Fighting Illini are listed as 3.5-point favorites. Illinois was able to control the game in the semifinals while Wisconsin had to exert a lot of energy with an overtime victory against Purdue.

Terrence Shannon Jr. has been one of the top players in the entire conference and was able to score a Big Ten Conference record 40 points yesterday so expect him to have a great shooting stroke. Illinois is dominant in this matchup on the glass as well with a 41.5 to 34.1 total rebounds per game advantage.

The Fighting Illini should be able to control this game and cover the 3.5-point spread in this game.