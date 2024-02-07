Caitlin Clark's boyfriend Connor McAfrrey has once again come for WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes following her misinformed take on the Iowa guard. This follows his earlier criticism of the basketball legend on Instagram. Swoopes recently downplayed the potential of Clark breaking the women's college basketball point record.

Speaking on Gilbert Arenas’ “No Chill with Gilbert Arenas” podcast, Swoopes argued that Caitlin Clark wouldn't really be breaking Kelsey Plum's all-time scoring record as she's played more years in college due to the extra year of eligibility. This was granted due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Unknown to Swoopes, Clark is currently playing her fourth year in college and hasn't made use of the COVID-19 extra year of eligibility. Realizing her goof, Connor McAfrrey wasted no time in roasting the basketball legend on X/Twitter. He wrote:

“Just imagine doing an interview and being this misinformed 😂😂😂😂😂 I don’t even understand what she’s trying to say.”

What did Sheryl Swoopes say about Caitlin Clark?

After four impressive years at Iowa, Caitlin Clark is 66 points away from becoming the all-time scoring leader in women's college basketball history. She will be displacing Las Vegas Aces Kelsey Plum, whose college career at Washington spanned from 2013 to 2017.

Nonetheless, Sheryl Swoopes believes Clark won't really be breaking the record despite having spent the same number of years at the collegiate level as Plum. In her four years with the Huskies, Plum scored a total of 3,527 points in 139 games, overtaking Jackie Stiles in her senior season.

“If you’re going to break a record, to me if it’s legitimate, you have to break that record in the same amount of time that that player set it,” Swoopes said.

“If Kelsey Plum set that record in four years, Caitlin should have broken that record in four years. But because there’s a COVID year and then there’s another year, she’s already had an extra year to break that record. So is it truly a broken record?”

Swoopes was unknowing of the fact that Caitlin Clark is currently in her fourth season of college basketball. It’s also worth noting that Clark has played in less games than Plum at moment. Clarks has played in 123 games at Iowa, while Plum appeared in 139 games.

The uniformed take by Sheryl Swoopes has seen her face a lot of criticism from many college basketball fans. Notably Kelsey Plum, who expressed her excitement in seeing the Iowa guard break her record and feels grateful she's passing the baton.