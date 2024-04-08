"Imagine narrative and ugly remarks if Angel Reese did this": College hoops fans react as Caitlin Clark appears to push off South Carolina's Bree Hall

Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes (34-4) are locked in battle against the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks (37-0) in the national championship game. The top-seeded contest quickly got heated and physical after the game tipped off at 3 p.m. ET from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Clark appeared to push off South Carolina's Bree Hall, who was marking her closely during a play in the first quarter with over seven minutes remaining on the clock. Although Clark's apparent push-off was not called for an offensive foul, her action led to a debate among fans on X.

"Imagine the narrative and ugly remarks if Angel Reese did this" one wrote.

"This is definitely a missed call…lol and I’m an Iowa fan." wrote a Hawkeyes fan.

"Why are lsu fans still bickering about it. Clark is a hell of a basketball player yet yall still hating," another posted.

"I agree it’s a push off but you can’t play defense that way either. You can’t drape yourself all over the player. So it’s a foul on SC first. I don’t care about either team but you can’t hold someone like that," a neutral fan commented.

"Funniest thing is it’s on the front page of the espn app they are promoting an up close angle of it" wrote another.

"This ain’t new! Lol Caitlin been doing this every game. She got called for a lesser one than this!" one user posted.

How did Caitlin Clark's Iowa reach the national championship?

Caitlin Clark's Iowa has had an excellent run in the NCAA Tournament since beating Nebraska 94-89 in overtime in the Big Ten Tournament final.

The Hawkeyes posted blowout wins over Holy Cross and West Virginia in the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament before pulling off an impressive 89-68 win over Colorado in the Sweet 16.

Iowa beat LSU 94-87 in the Elite Eight and got its revenge for last season's national championship heartbreak against the Tigers. The Hawkeyes took down UConn 81-79 in the Final Four to reach the championship game.

At the time of writing, the Hawkeys are trailing 80-75 with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the national championship game.