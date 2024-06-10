IN PHOTOS: $1million NIL-valued Paige Bueckers endorses Russell Westbrook's fashion brand in latest photoshoot

Paige Bueckers has endorsed NBA legend Russell Westbrook’s fashion brand in her latest photoshoot. Honor The Gift took to Instagram to share snippets of the photoshoot featuring the UConn Huskies women's basketball star on June 9. The brand said that they were honored to be a part of the Minnesota native’s journey.

Here are the snippets from UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers’ photoshoot with ‘Honor The Gift’.

“Honored to be a part of her journey Paige Bueckers. Join us as we embrace LA’s rich heritage through style, weaving this city’s story into our own,” the brand wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Another snap from the photoshoot.

The snaps showed Bueckers in a colorful heritage cardigan with Herringbone wide-leg pants from the brand. She completed the look with white sneakers with some accessories on the wrist.

According to the clothing line’s website, it was created by Russell Westbrook, who also works as its creative director. The brand promises to represent a ‘personal promise to honor the gift’ that is given by God to every human. Bueckers, who has an NIL valuation of $1 million (per On3), is probably honoring her gift to be one of the best on the basketball court.

Paige Bueckers and the UConn squad posed with a Tesla Cybertruck along with HC Geno Auriemma

Paige Bueckers was also seen posing with a Tesla Cybertruck worth around $82,000 in snaps posted on her Instagram. She was joined by members of the UConn Huskies women's basketball team and their head coach, Geno Auriemma. While Coach Auriemma took the seat inside the vehicle, players like Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Aubrey Griffin, Kamorea Arnold, and others climbed on top of it to get clicked.

A clip showing all of that was shared by Bueckers on Instagram with a message:

“Bleed blue babyyyy.”

The Huskies haven't won a national title since 2016 and would be raring to try and lift one in the 2023-24 season. They came close in the season that just went by, but fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark in a tightly contested Final Four game.

