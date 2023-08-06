In Photos: 2023 AP Player of the Year Caitlin Clark bakes herself a Neapolitan pizza, shares the update on her IG handle

Caitlin Clark, the 6-foot Iowa Hawkeyes' guard is enjoying her summertime in a pretty interesting way. Clark is one of the most popular college basketball players, who recently saw a spike in her NIL valuation. Clark, alongside Angel Reese, has been quite popular among college basketball fans. Not only that, but the two also met each other in the national championship back in April, with Reese getting the best out of Clark.

Still, the 21-year-old has shown her value off the court. While she's not as active as Reese, Clark still holds similar attention all over the internet. With over 735K followers on her Instagram, Clark has already cemented her celebrity status.

Recently, Clark was seen taking pride in her off-court interests, as she turned out to be a pretty decent golfer. She also recently showed off her cooking skills.

Clark posted a story on her Instagram as she made a Neapolitan pizza. She also shared her location through her story. She seemed to be on vacation, enjoying her time in Naples, Italy

Caitlin Clark shows off her cooking skills

As summer comes to an end, Clark will be entering her senior year soon. Before she gets back on the grind, it makes sense that she would want to travel to a beautiful location and make one of its signature dishes.

Caitlin Clark's Instagram Story

Caitlin Clark's Instagram Story

Caitlin Clark's Instagram Story

Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular college basketball athletes. Caitlin is one the top college basketball players in the country. She will also be one of the most-anticipated players to play in the WNBA in the future.

LSU v Iowa

Moreover, Clark is a Nike athlete. She signed an NIL deal with Nike back in October 2022, alongside other famous college basketball players like Bronny James, DJ Wagner, and more. Caitlin stands third in the women's college basketball players' NIL list. She is an excellent player with scoring DNA in her game.

LSU v Iowa

Entering her senior year, it will be interesting to see how Clark manages to maintain her position as the projected number-one pick in the 2024 WNBA draft. Caitlin is a deadly shooter from the outside, one that would threaten teams even in the league. Though till then, Clark has a national championship to chase.