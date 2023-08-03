Caitlin Clark is right at the center of popular student-athletes benefitting from the NIL-rich era of brand endorsements. Alongside Angel Reese, she's one of the most popular female college basketballers.

Clark is currently No. 46 on On3's NIL 100 list with a valuation of $766,000. She sits some way behind rival Angel Reese, who is No. 5 on the list with a valuation of $1.6 million.

Clark has no shortage of NIL partnerships at the moment. She posted a clip on her Instagram Stories, showcasing her brand partnership with Hy-Vee. She can be seen promoting their Hy-Chi Thai red curry chicken.

Hy-Vee @HyVee Catch the all-new Thai Red Curry Chicken Bowl for only $6.99 through Aug. 31. Dine-in or carryout only at select locations. Don't drop this pass from Caitlin Clark!Catch the all-new Thai Red Curry Chicken Bowl for only $6.99 through Aug. 31. Dine-in or carryout only at select locations. pic.twitter.com/Q67ODvN5Hr

After a stellar season, Caitlin Clark spent the summer playing in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am Golf Tour, where her celebrity was on show.

Her commitment to Iowa is still rock solid, and she isn't getting distracted by her numerous NIL deals, according to Lisa Bluder, the Iowa coach.

"I can’t tell you how many things she’s turned down. That tells you a lot about the type of young woman she is and the teammate that she is," Bluder said.

Bluder explained Caitlin Clark's absence from training before the Hawkeye's Euro Tour:

"Caitlin does not feel well today… She wanted to stay, but I [said] no, you gotta go."

The Caitlin Clark effect

According to Sportsbook Review, Caitlin Clark is among the most searched Under-25 athletes and is second only to LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne. Clark has been searched for 368,000 times in the past year versus Dunne's 555,000.

After averaging 31.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 10 assists during last season's NCAA tournament, Clark's popularity went through the roof. Her failure to win the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four caused controversy at the time.

Clark was praised for her attitude when controversy erupted about Angel Reese's gesture in LSU's win against Iowa in April.

When First Lady Jill Biden indicated that she wanted Iowa to visit the house alongside LSU, Clark had a gracious response.

"I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House," she said. "LSU should enjoy that moment for them. And congratulations, obviously; they deserve to go there. That's for LSU they should enjoy every single second of being the champion," she added. "I think that's theirs to do."

Clark is fresh from winning the ESPY Award for Best College Athlete, and has already bagged the College Sports Communicators Division I Academic All-America Team Member of the Year.