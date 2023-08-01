Is Olivia Dunne dating Paul Skenes? Fact-checking the dating rumors around the LSU gymnast and the Pirates pitcher

Olivia Dunne has captured the attention of college sports fans like few before. Speculation about who she is dating has dogged her for a while, with different celebrities cast in the role, but no one concrete so far.

She has been linked with NFL star Justin Jefferson, who is dating Tianna Harris. She was also linked to NASCAR star Chase Elliott when they were pictured together during a cup series race at the Nashville Superspeedway.

The latest speculation has Olivia Dunne dating Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was picked No. 1 in the MLB draft in July. Both are LSU stars.

Fans put two and two together and concluded that Dunne was in Bradenton, Florida, where the Pittsburgh Pirates conduct their spring training. Furthermore, she had on Pirates' merchandise, including a hat.

In another of her photos, there is a baseball glove much like the one Paul Skenes uses.

Dunne was present in Omaha, Nebraska, during the College World Series when LSU beat Florida to win the national championship in June. Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews were on that team before getting picked in the draft a few weeks later.

Olivia Dunne's rapid rise to fame at 21

Olivia Dunne dating Paul Skenes is huge news. But there's such a thing as being too successful for one's own good, and it seems like Dunne is suffering from her massive success.

Dunne has a combined following of 13 million on her social media channels. She is almost instantly recognizable due to her multitude of brand endorsement deals with famous companies like Motorola and Sports Illustrated.

Dunne also sits just behind Bronny James on On3's NIL 100 valuation list and is the highest-ranked female student-athlete in the nation.

The downside to Olivia Dunne's fame is that she gets mobbed by fans wherever she goes.

It has gotten so bad that she claims that she cannot attend classes at LSU, where she majors in interdisciplinary studies, anymore and that there have been a few safety concerns.

“There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible,” Dunne said. “I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

This is not the first time that there have been safety concerns over Dunne. When the LSU gymnastics team went for a meet in Utah, Dunne's fans disrupted the event chanting for her and making other competitors lose concentration.

Afterward, her coach suggested that the university should hire more security for Livvy Dunne's sake.