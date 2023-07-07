Could Dylan Crews decline to sign with Pirates? LSU standout reportedly looking for more money

The MLB Draft has two players from LSU that could go first overall: Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes. Skenes is considered the best pitching prospect perhaps ever and at the very least the best since Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg. Crews would otherwise be a shoo-in for the top pick.

However, with Dylan Crews' reported asking price, things at the top of this MLB Draft could get dicey. According to reports, Scott Boras, who is Crews' agent, is looking for $10 million from whoever signs Crews.

Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH Dylan Crews is apparently rumored to want $10 million dollars.



If the Pirates do not select him, he could fall to Detroit and their slot value is around $8.3 million



The Pirates may end up taking Skenes, which causes issues for Crews.

What happens if Dylan Crews doesn't go first overall?

If the Pittsburgh Pirates select Paul Skenes and not Dylan Crews, the MLB Draft gets very interesting. The Washington Nationals pick second and the Detroit Tigers pick third and neither team's pick is worth $10 million.

What will happen with Dylan Crews?

Knowing that Crews supposedly wants a lot of money could force teams to pass on the talented outfielder. If they think he might not sign and return to college, there's no reason to waste the pick on him.

