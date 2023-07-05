MLB Draft 2023: Top 5 Outfielders ft. Dylan Crews, Wyatt Langford & More

The MLB Draft is full of a lot of good players, but it is an incredibly deep outfield class. Four of the top five players in this pool play in the outfield and quite a few of the first-round selections will be outfield players.

The MLB Draft's first overall selection will likely be Paul Skenes, but it could easily be one of the top outfielders. Here's who to watch out for on Thursday night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The best outfielders in the MLB Draft

5) Chase Davis

Chase Davis is the 22nd-ranked prospect in MLB Pipeline, which means he will likely join a contender such as the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves or Tampa Bay Rays. They'll all be thrilled if they can land him.

4) Max Clark

Max Clark is the fourth best outfielder in this MLB Draft class. He is also the fourth-best position player and fifth-best prospect overall. It's a deep outfield class, so some team picking 5th or 6th is going to be very lucky.

3) Walker Jenkins

Walker Jenkins is the best high school player in the draft and one of the best outfielders available. He will be selected very early in the draft despite being the fourth-best outfielder.

2) Wyatt Langford

Wyatt Langford is a stud and the best non-LSU prospect in this draft class. Expect him to be the third pick off the board, which may end up being a little low for a player of his caliber.

1) Dylan Crews

Dylan Crews is the top OF prospect

Dylan Crews would be the consensus first overall selection if not for Paul Skenes, so he's the best position player and the best outfield prospect. Since he comes from the college game with plenty of experience, his path to the majors might not be as long, too.

Poll : 0 votes