Fact Check: Is Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne? Examining the connection between LSU's brightest young athletes

Fans have begun speculating about Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne. The two LSU athletes have taken the world by storm, with Skenes leading his team to within one game of knocking off national number one seed Wake Forest for a spot in the College World Series final this weekend.

He will be on the mound tonight in a win-or-go-home game. If he does well, will he be congratulated by Olivia Dunne? Rumors of the gymnast getting together with Paul Skenes have gone wild.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Rhett Lowder, the matchup we all want to see for a trip to the finals 🍿



@notthefakeSVP | #MCWS Paul SkenesRhett Lowder, the matchup we all want to see for a trip to the finals 🍿 Paul Skenes 🆚 Rhett Lowder, the matchup we all want to see for a trip to the finals 🍿 @notthefakeSVP | #MCWS https://t.co/g4W333k5ap

However, there is no evidence of a relationship at this time. They're two of the most prominent college athletes right now and are on top of their game. They happen to go to the same school as well. That may be the only real connection they have.

Rumors of Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes explained

Olivia Dunne recently posted a TikTok referencing a hidden man she's in relationship with. She implied that they couldn't talk face to face and would have to use FaceTime. Right now, Paul Skenes is in Omaha, Nebraska, so it's not impossible that she was referring to him.

Fans in the comments assumed she was talking about the LSU pitcher, but she hasn't confirmed or denied.

Is Paul Skenes dating Olivia Dunne?

Right now, anything about their potential relationship is purely speculative. The two have not been pictured together, so most of the "evidence" comes from their status at the same school.

