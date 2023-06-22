When is the College World Series Final? Date, Start Time, TV and streaming details

With just one game remaining to determine the championship matchup, it's prudent to know: When is the College World Series final? LSU and Wake Forest will play today to determine who gets in the last spot after a grueling tournament run.

Here's the schedule for the College World Series Final:

MCWS Finals (all times EST):

Game 1: Florida vs. LSU or Wake Forest, June 24, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 2: June 25, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: June 26, 7 p.m. on ESPN (If necessary)

You can stream the games on FuboTV as well as other streaming sites that have live television, such as Hulu.

Tonight at 7 pm EST, the final matchup of the brilliant series between Wake Forest (the nation's number one squad) and LSU will take place. Following that, the team will have just two days to recover before they have to play in the final.

The College World Series began in early June and has taken the sports world by storm. Colleges like Tennessee, Oral Roberts, TCU and so many others have had epic runs that came up just short.

When is the College World Series final?

On Saturday night, two teams will take the stage to battle it out for the NCAA tournament title. Will it be Florida, LSU or Wake Forest?

