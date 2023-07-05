Top 5 LSU Tigers players to watch out for in 2023 MLB Draft

The LSU Tigers won the College World Series, so naturally, they have quite a bit of talent. That talent will likely be on display at the MLB draft. The Tigers feature two players who could very easily go first and second overall, but they also have a few other players who will likely be selected.

Teams don't win the tournament without a bevy of good players, especially in a team sport like baseball. LSU was buoyed by more than just their best two players, so here's who could be selected this weekend.

LSU players who could be selected in the MLB Draft

5) Tre' Morgan

Tre' Morgan plays first base and outfield, both positions that all teams like to have prospects at. The slugger is MLB Pipeline's 137th-ranked prospect, so he's a fourth-round pick on day two in all likelihood, but that is very impressive.

4) Grant Taylor

Grant Taylor was part of an elite pitching staff for the Tigers. Now, he'll hope to join his teammates in being selected early on. He's currently MLB Pipeline's 102nd-ranked prospect, so he could go in the first three rounds.

3) Ty Floyd

Ty Floyd may not be on the same level as his teammates, but he's still a top draft prospect from LSU. MLB Pipeline has him as the 58th-ranked, so he could easily be a selection in the second round.

2) Dylan Crews

If not for one of his own teammates, Dylan Crews would likely be the first overall pick. He was arguably the best player in college baseball and boasts a pedigree that demands a team take him in the top two.

1) Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes is from LSU

Paul Skenes is considered the best pitching prospect since Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole. It doesn't get much better than that for a potential number-one overall draft pick. LSU will have the first overall pick whether it's Skenes or Crews.

