MLB Draft 2023: What is the Baltimore Orioles Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?

The Baltimore Orioles will be selecting 17th in the MLB Draft thanks to their near Wild Card finish last season in the AL East. They ended up missing out and had an 83-79 record. This year, they've jumped out to a 51-35 record.

Their bonus pool allotment is $10,534,800. Their slot value is $4,169,700 since they're not picking in the first half of the MLB Draft.

This is what the bonus pool looks like for all MLB Draft teams:

Pittsburgh Pirates: $16,185,700 Detroit Tigers: $15,747,200 Washington Nationals: $14,502,400 Minnesota Twins: $14,345,600 Oakland Athletics: $14,255,600 Cincinnati Reds: $13,785,200 Seattle Mariners: $13,170,900 Miami Marlins: $12,829,600 Kansas City Royals: $12,313,500 Colorado Rockies: $11,909,800 Arizona Diamondbacks: $11,084,300 Milwaukee Brewers: $10,950,600 Tampa Bay Rays: $10,872,100 Baltimore Orioles: $10,534,800 Boston Red Sox: $10,295,100 Texas Rangers: $9,925,300 San Francisco Giants: $9,916,900 Chicago White Sox: $9,072,800 Chicago Cubs: $8,962,000 Cleveland Guardians: $8,736,700 New York Mets: $8,440,400 Atlanta Braves: $8,341,700 Los Angeles Angels: $8,328,900 Los Angeles Dodgers: $7,274,600 Houston Astros: $6,747,900 Toronto Blue Jays: $6,529,700 St. Louis Cardinals: $6,375,100 San Diego Padres: $5,416,000 New York Yankees: $5,299,400 Philadelphia Phillies: $5,185,500

The Orioles have a deep farm system and a very talented team that they could add to in the Draft.

What players might the Baltimore Orioles look at?

At the 17th pick in the MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles will have a few good prospects to choose from. That likely includes someone from the talented trio of shortstops projected in that range: Tommy Troy, Matt Shaw or Jacob Gonzalez.

Who might the Baltimore Orioles pick?

They may also look at Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep with their pick.

