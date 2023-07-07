MLB Draft 2023: What is the Baltimore Orioles Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?

The Baltimore Orioles will be selecting 17th in the MLB Draft thanks to their near Wild Card finish last season in the AL East. They ended up missing out and had an 83-79 record. This year, they've jumped out to a 51-35 record.
Their bonus pool allotment is $10,534,800. Their slot value is $4,169,700 since they're not picking in the first half of the MLB Draft.
This is what the bonus pool looks like for all MLB Draft teams:
- Pittsburgh Pirates: $16,185,700
- Detroit Tigers: $15,747,200
- Washington Nationals: $14,502,400
- Minnesota Twins: $14,345,600
- Oakland Athletics: $14,255,600
- Cincinnati Reds: $13,785,200
- Seattle Mariners: $13,170,900
- Miami Marlins: $12,829,600
- Kansas City Royals: $12,313,500
- Colorado Rockies: $11,909,800
- Arizona Diamondbacks: $11,084,300
- Milwaukee Brewers: $10,950,600
- Tampa Bay Rays: $10,872,100
- Baltimore Orioles: $10,534,800
- Boston Red Sox: $10,295,100
- Texas Rangers: $9,925,300
- San Francisco Giants: $9,916,900
- Chicago White Sox: $9,072,800
- Chicago Cubs: $8,962,000
- Cleveland Guardians: $8,736,700
- New York Mets: $8,440,400
- Atlanta Braves: $8,341,700
- Los Angeles Angels: $8,328,900
- Los Angeles Dodgers: $7,274,600
- Houston Astros: $6,747,900
- Toronto Blue Jays: $6,529,700
- St. Louis Cardinals: $6,375,100
- San Diego Padres: $5,416,000
- New York Yankees: $5,299,400
- Philadelphia Phillies: $5,185,500
The Orioles have a deep farm system and a very talented team that they could add to in the Draft.
What players might the Baltimore Orioles look at?
At the 17th pick in the MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles will have a few good prospects to choose from. That likely includes someone from the talented trio of shortstops projected in that range: Tommy Troy, Matt Shaw or Jacob Gonzalez.
They may also look at Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep with their pick.
