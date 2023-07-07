Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • MLB Draft 2023: What is the Baltimore Orioles Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?

MLB Draft 2023: What is the Baltimore Orioles Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jul 07, 2023 16:10 GMT
MLB Draft 2023: What is the Baltimore Orioles Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?
MLB Draft 2023: What is the Baltimore Orioles Bonus Pool Allotment and Pick Values?

The Baltimore Orioles will be selecting 17th in the MLB Draft thanks to their near Wild Card finish last season in the AL East. They ended up missing out and had an 83-79 record. This year, they've jumped out to a 51-35 record.

Their bonus pool allotment is $10,534,800. Their slot value is $4,169,700 since they're not picking in the first half of the MLB Draft.

youtube-cover

This is what the bonus pool looks like for all MLB Draft teams:

  1. Pittsburgh Pirates: $16,185,700
  2. Detroit Tigers: $15,747,200
  3. Washington Nationals: $14,502,400
  4. Minnesota Twins: $14,345,600
  5. Oakland Athletics: $14,255,600
  6. Cincinnati Reds: $13,785,200
  7. Seattle Mariners: $13,170,900
  8. Miami Marlins: $12,829,600
  9. Kansas City Royals: $12,313,500
  10. Colorado Rockies: $11,909,800
  11. Arizona Diamondbacks: $11,084,300
  12. Milwaukee Brewers: $10,950,600
  13. Tampa Bay Rays: $10,872,100
  14. Baltimore Orioles: $10,534,800
  15. Boston Red Sox: $10,295,100
  16. Texas Rangers: $9,925,300
  17. San Francisco Giants: $9,916,900
  18. Chicago White Sox: $9,072,800
  19. Chicago Cubs: $8,962,000
  20. Cleveland Guardians: $8,736,700
  21. New York Mets: $8,440,400
  22. Atlanta Braves: $8,341,700
  23. Los Angeles Angels: $8,328,900
  24. Los Angeles Dodgers: $7,274,600
  25. Houston Astros: $6,747,900
  26. Toronto Blue Jays: $6,529,700
  27. St. Louis Cardinals: $6,375,100
  28. San Diego Padres: $5,416,000
  29. New York Yankees: $5,299,400
  30. Philadelphia Phillies: $5,185,500
youtube-cover

The Orioles have a deep farm system and a very talented team that they could add to in the Draft.

What players might the Baltimore Orioles look at?

At the 17th pick in the MLB Draft, the Baltimore Orioles will have a few good prospects to choose from. That likely includes someone from the talented trio of shortstops projected in that range: Tommy Troy, Matt Shaw or Jacob Gonzalez.

Who might the Baltimore Orioles pick?
Who might the Baltimore Orioles pick?

They may also look at Florida pitcher Hurston Waldrep with their pick.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

He was drafted AHEAD of Kevin Durant... But is now an NBA FAILURE!

Quick Links

Edited by Zachary Roberts
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...