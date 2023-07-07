MLB Draft 2023: Top 5 Left Fielders ft. Wyatt Langford, Zach Levenson & More

Outfield is a deep position in this MLB Draft, but left field isn't as much. For example, Dylan Crews, Max Clark and Walker Jenkins are center fielders, so corner outfielders are a little more rare.

Fortunately, there are still quite a few strong left fielders for teams to land in the MLB Draft. Here are the best ones to look for.

Left fielders to watch in MLB Draft

5) Ashton Larson

Ashton Larson is one of Kiley McDaniels' top left fielders this year. He plays outfield and first base, so there's some versatility there. He has a nice frame at 6'1" and almost 200 pounds as well.

4) Spencer Nivens

Spencer Nivens is one of the few true left fielders in this class and he's Pipeline's 119th-ranked prospect. He hails from Missouri State and is 21 so he's potentially not going to have to spend all that long in the minors if things go well.

3) Tayshaun Walton

Tayshaun Walton is a high school outfielder, so he is probably further away from the majors than others might be, but the talent is undeniable. He's MLB Pipeline's 168th-ranked player, so he will be a high selection come MLB Draft night.

2) Zach Levenson

Zach Levenson is a player who projects as a bit more of a longterm project than others, but he's still going to be picked pretty highly. He is Kiley McDaniels' second-rated left field prospect and MLB Pipeline's 204th overall player.

1) Wyatt Langford

Wyatt Langford is the top LF in MLB Draft

Wyatt Langford is the clear top prospect at left field. This MLB Draft is very deep in the outfield, but most of them play centerfield currently. They can always transition, but Langford is a natural corner outfielder and one of the best in the entire draft.

