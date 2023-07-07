MLB Mock Draft 2023 2.0: Potential landing spots of top prospects and, first round picks

This MLB Mock Draft will attempt to predict which players will go to what teams. The first round of the draft is always key and many teams have the unique chance to land someone who could be in the majors sooner than later.

Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford and so many more represent key franchise cornerstones. Where do they land in thie MLB Mock Draft?

MLB Mock Draft 2023: Where top players will land

1) Pittsburgh Pirates

Paul Skenes goes first in the MLB Draft Mock

Paul Skenes has to be the pick here. There will be some justified temptation to select Dylan Crews and he would be a worthy top pick, but a team like the Pittsburgh Pirates can't afford to pass on the best pitching prospect since Gerrit Cole in this draft.

2) Washington Nationals

The Washington Nationals are in a good spot this draft. Instead of choosing between Skenes and Dylan Crews, they'll take whoever is left. That will be Crews and they'll have one of the best outfield prospects in baseball. Perhaps they can replicate Juan Soto's success with Crews.

3) Detroit Tigers

Without LSU, Wyatt Langford would be the best prospect, so the Detroit Tigers will be pleased to land him third overall. The Florida outfielder could eventually join Riley Greene in the majors and form a nice one-two punch.

4) Texas Rangers

Neither Nathan Eovaldi or Jacob deGrom are young and both have questionable injury histories, with deGrom needing Tommy John this season. Rhett Lowder might be a bit of a stretch, but he's not a high school player who could turn the team down. Picking Lowder gives them a pitching prospect to either replace or pair with the aforementioned hurlers.

5) Minnesota Twins

This MLB Mock Draft has the Minnesota Twins going after Walker Jenkins. The high school outfielder could opt to go to UNC, where he's committed to, but being a top four selection and a franchise cornerstone is hard to pass up.

6) Oakland Athletics

Max Clark will be the Oakland Athletics' selection. They need just about every position and are intent on restocking their farm system right now. The high school outfielder will be in the minors for a while, but it could allow them to get decent before he arrives.

7) Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals have to prepare for life after Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez may or may not be the guy. Kyle Teel is the top catcher in this draft and he should be available here. It's an easy choice.

8) Cincinnati Reds

The Cincinnati Reds are suddenly a good team and their farm system is still pretty solid. Still, with Hunter Greene dealing with injuries and Nick Lodolo struggling, it would be wise to select someone like Chase Dollander, who could be MLB-ready sooner than other prospects.

9) Colorado Rockies

Jacob Wilson is a high school shortstop, but he is one of the most talented infielders in this entire draft class. The Colorado Rockies need most positions and it's hard to pass up a player like this in this MLB Mock Draft.

10) Miami Marlins

The Miami Marlins are pretty set at pitcher for a while, so they'll opt for shortstop Arjun Nimmala. With Jazz Chisholm in the outfield, the infield is a little more barren.

The rest of the MLB Mock Draft selections:

Los Angeles Angels- Noble Meyer

Arizona Diamondbacks- Aidan Miller

Chicago Cubs- Blake Mitchell

Boston Red Sox- Collin Houck

Chicago White Sox- Matt Shaw

San Francisco Giants- Tommy Troy

Baltimore Orioles- Hurston Waldrep

Milwaukee Brewers- Brayden Taylor

Tampa Bay Rays- Enrique Bradfield Jr.

Toronto Blue Jays- Yohandy Morales

St. Louis Cardinals- Bryce Eldridge

Seattle Mariners- Jacob Gonzales

Cleveland Guardians- Thomas White

Atlanta Braves- Brock Wilken

San Diego Padres- Nolan Schanuel

New York Yankees- Chase Davis

Philadelphia Philles- Charlee Soto

Houston Astros- Colt Emerson

This concludes the main picks of the MLB Mock Draft first round.

