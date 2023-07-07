MLB Mock Draft 2023 2.0: Potential landing spots of top prospects and, first round picks

This MLB Mock Draft will attempt to predict which players will go to what teams. The first round of the draft is always key and many teams have the unique chance to land someone who could be in the majors sooner than later.
Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford and so many more represent key franchise cornerstones. Where do they land in thie MLB Mock Draft?
MLB Mock Draft 2023: Where top players will land
1) Pittsburgh Pirates
Paul Skenes has to be the pick here. There will be some justified temptation to select Dylan Crews and he would be a worthy top pick, but a team like the Pittsburgh Pirates can't afford to pass on the best pitching prospect since Gerrit Cole in this draft.
2) Washington Nationals
The Washington Nationals are in a good spot this draft. Instead of choosing between Skenes and Dylan Crews, they'll take whoever is left. That will be Crews and they'll have one of the best outfield prospects in baseball. Perhaps they can replicate Juan Soto's success with Crews.
3) Detroit Tigers
Without LSU, Wyatt Langford would be the best prospect, so the Detroit Tigers will be pleased to land him third overall. The Florida outfielder could eventually join Riley Greene in the majors and form a nice one-two punch.
4) Texas Rangers
Neither Nathan Eovaldi or Jacob deGrom are young and both have questionable injury histories, with deGrom needing Tommy John this season. Rhett Lowder might be a bit of a stretch, but he's not a high school player who could turn the team down. Picking Lowder gives them a pitching prospect to either replace or pair with the aforementioned hurlers.
5) Minnesota Twins
This MLB Mock Draft has the Minnesota Twins going after Walker Jenkins. The high school outfielder could opt to go to UNC, where he's committed to, but being a top four selection and a franchise cornerstone is hard to pass up.
6) Oakland Athletics
Max Clark will be the Oakland Athletics' selection. They need just about every position and are intent on restocking their farm system right now. The high school outfielder will be in the minors for a while, but it could allow them to get decent before he arrives.
7) Kansas City Royals
The Kansas City Royals have to prepare for life after Salvador Perez and MJ Melendez may or may not be the guy. Kyle Teel is the top catcher in this draft and he should be available here. It's an easy choice.
8) Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds are suddenly a good team and their farm system is still pretty solid. Still, with Hunter Greene dealing with injuries and Nick Lodolo struggling, it would be wise to select someone like Chase Dollander, who could be MLB-ready sooner than other prospects.
9) Colorado Rockies
Jacob Wilson is a high school shortstop, but he is one of the most talented infielders in this entire draft class. The Colorado Rockies need most positions and it's hard to pass up a player like this in this MLB Mock Draft.
10) Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins are pretty set at pitcher for a while, so they'll opt for shortstop Arjun Nimmala. With Jazz Chisholm in the outfield, the infield is a little more barren.
The rest of the MLB Mock Draft selections:
- Los Angeles Angels- Noble Meyer
- Arizona Diamondbacks- Aidan Miller
- Chicago Cubs- Blake Mitchell
- Boston Red Sox- Collin Houck
- Chicago White Sox- Matt Shaw
- San Francisco Giants- Tommy Troy
- Baltimore Orioles- Hurston Waldrep
- Milwaukee Brewers- Brayden Taylor
- Tampa Bay Rays- Enrique Bradfield Jr.
- Toronto Blue Jays- Yohandy Morales
- St. Louis Cardinals- Bryce Eldridge
- Seattle Mariners- Jacob Gonzales
- Cleveland Guardians- Thomas White
- Atlanta Braves- Brock Wilken
- San Diego Padres- Nolan Schanuel
- New York Yankees- Chase Davis
- Philadelphia Philles- Charlee Soto
- Houston Astros- Colt Emerson
This concludes the main picks of the MLB Mock Draft first round.
