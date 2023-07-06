MLB Draft 2023: Top 5 Catchers ft. Kyle Teel, Cole Carrigg & More

Catcher is an extremely important position in baseball, so the MLB Draft is the time for teams to find their backstop of the future. They anchor the infield defense and call games for pitchers, so everything on the defensive side of the game hinges on them.

That makes it imperative to land good ones and have a deep farm system of catchers. This MLB Draft, there are a few studs behind the plate that teams could be scrambling to get.

Top catcher prospects in the MLB Draft

5) Michael Carico

Michael Carico is a catcher out of Davidson. The backstop is currently ranked just outside the top 100, but there really aren't many better options at the position in this class.

4) Cole Carrigg

Cole Carrigg is the definition of a versatile prospect. The MLB Draft hopeful out of San Diego State plays shortstop, outfield and catcher. He could be a fringe first-round pick.

3) Ralphy Velazquez

Ralphy Velazquez plays first base as well as catcher. That means he might not end up catching very much at the next level, but positional versatility and the ability to catch is hard to pass up.

2) Blake Mitchell

Blake Mitchell would ordinarily be the best catcher available if not for the phenom Kyle Teel. As it stands, he's still a top 15 prospect and is coming out of high school. He has plenty of time to develop in a farm system, so some team is going to be thrilled he fell to them.

1) Kyle Teel

Kyle Teel is a top 2023 MLB Draft catcher

Kyle Teel is far and away the best catching prospect in this MLB Draft class, but he doesn't just top the catcher ranks. He's also just one of the best prospects in general. He's MLB Pipeline's seventh-ranked overall prospect, so he could sneak into the top five.

