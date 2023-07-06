2023 MLB Draft Reddit Stream Alternatives: Where to watch MLB Draft?

The 2023 MLB Draft is tonight, and many fans may be wondering where to watch. It's an absolutely stacked class and fans of teams who are picking early want to know which top-tier prospect they'll be coming home with.

Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, Wyatt Langford and many others represent a franchise's chance to land a potentially excellent prospect that can make an impact in a few years. Fans want to see where they end up in the 2023 MLB Draft.

A few 2023 MLB Draft Reddit Stream Alternatives

Many streaming sites that usually host games will have the 2023 MLB Draft for viewing. Volokit, Sportsurge, Bilasports, Stream2Watch and many others will likely have the draft.

Where to watch the 2023 MLB Draft

Beginning at 7 pm EST, the top teams will make their selections in the first round and fans can watch at one of those aforementioned streaming locations, though those aren't legitimate streams.

ESPN, which means WatchESPN and ESPN+ will have it. If you have that television channel or the subscription service, you can watch the draft.

FuboTV is a live television substitute and it will have the 2023 MLB Draft. It also comes with a free seven-day trial, so you might be able to use it to watch all three days of the draft (this is only if you haven't used the trial before).

Naturally, Hulu, Amazon and other streaming services that carry live TV will also have the draft tonight. Those aren't free, though.

