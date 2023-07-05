2023 MLB Draft: Top 3 needs for Detroit Tigers and ideal selections for first-round prospects

The Detroit Tigers will be picking third in the upcoming MLB Draft. They are not one of the MLB's stronger teams, so every pick is vital. They do have some pieces to build around, but this year is a very deep class and thus a very important one for the Tigers to nail.

The Detroit Tigers will essentially have their pick of any player not named Dylan Crews or Paul Skenes. If by some miracle one of those players is there at three overall, they'll surely pick him. If not, here's who they can look at.

What the Detroit Tigers need in the MLB Draft

3) Pitching/ Rhett Lowder

Pitching is a need for pretty much every team. The Detroit Tigers cannot have enough arms, so Rhett Lowder is the pick here. He's easily the best pitcher not named Paul Skenes, so this could be their selection.

2) Catcher/ Kyle Teel

Kyle Teel out of Virginia is by far the best catcher in the MLB Draft and the Tigers aren't exactly set at that position. Their top catching prospect is Dillon Dingler (14th overall), so they could use the depth at the spot.

1) Outfield/ Wyatt Langford

The Detroit Tigers should take Wyatt Langford

The outfield in Detroit isn't spectacular. Riley Greene looks like a star in the making, but he is only one outfielder. The Tigers don't have another one in their top six prospects, so this is a no-brainer. Wyatt Langford is exceptional and he should be the pick here. If not him, then they can consider the two high school outfielders in Walker Jenkins (who is commited to UNC) and Max Clark.

