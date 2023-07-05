How to watch MLB Draft 2023 on ESPN: Start time and Live Stream Details

The MLB draft is beginning tomorrow night. The 2023 version of the selection process will have 39 players picked in the first round and teams and their fans are anxious to see who will join their ranks.
The first day of the MLB draft will be televised on ESPN. You can watch that live on television or on the ESPN app with a TV provider. MLB Network will also have it. As for streaming, Fubo.TV will have it as well. It begins at 7 p.m. EST.
The final two days of the draft will take place on MLB.com. They will exclusively be streamed there. Both days begin at 2 p.m. EST.
Order for the MLB Draft 2023
Here's the MLB draft order:
- 1 Pittsburgh Pirates
- 2 Washington Nationals
- 3 Detroit Tigers
- 4 Texas Rangers
- 5 Minnesota Twins
- 6 Oakland Athletics
- 7 Cincinnati Reds
- 8 Kansas City Royals
- 9 Colorado Rockies
- 10 Miami Marlins
- 11 Los Angeles Angels
- 12 Arizona Diamondbacks
- 13Chicago Cubs
- 14 Boston Red Sox
- 15 Chicago White Sox
- 16 San Francisco Giants
- 17 Baltimore Orioles
- 18 Milwaukee Brewers
- 19 Tampa Bay Rays
- 20 Toronto Blue Jays
- 21 St. Louis Cardinals
- 22 Seattle Mariners
- 23 Cleveland Guardians
- 24 Atlanta Braves
- 25 San Diego Padres
- 26 New York Yankees
- 27 Philadelphia Phillies
- 28 Houston Astros
- 29* Seattle Mariners
- 30** Seattle Mariners
- 31** Tampa Bay Rays
- 32** New York Mets
- 33** Milwaukee Brewers
- 34** Minnesota Twins
- 35** Miami Marlins
- 36** Los Angeles Dodgers
- 37** Detroit Tigers
- 38** Cincinnati Reds
- 39** Oakland Athletics
* denotes Prospect Promotion Incentive Round ** denotes Competitive Balance Round A.
Teams will select their prospects in this order, with the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning round one and the Oakland Athletics ending it.
