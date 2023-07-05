How to watch MLB Draft 2023 on ESPN: Start time and Live Stream Details

The MLB draft is beginning tomorrow night. The 2023 version of the selection process will have 39 players picked in the first round and teams and their fans are anxious to see who will join their ranks.

The first day of the MLB draft will be televised on ESPN. You can watch that live on television or on the ESPN app with a TV provider. MLB Network will also have it. As for streaming, Fubo.TV will have it as well. It begins at 7 p.m. EST.

The final two days of the draft will take place on MLB.com. They will exclusively be streamed there. Both days begin at 2 p.m. EST.

Order for the MLB Draft 2023

Here's the MLB draft order:

1 Pittsburgh Pirates

2 Washington Nationals

3 Detroit Tigers

4 Texas Rangers

5 Minnesota Twins

6 Oakland Athletics

7 Cincinnati Reds

8 Kansas City Royals

9 Colorado Rockies

10 Miami Marlins

11 Los Angeles Angels

12 Arizona Diamondbacks

13Chicago Cubs

14 Boston Red Sox

15 Chicago White Sox

16 San Francisco Giants

17 Baltimore Orioles

18 Milwaukee Brewers

19 Tampa Bay Rays

20 Toronto Blue Jays

21 St. Louis Cardinals

22 Seattle Mariners

23 Cleveland Guardians

24 Atlanta Braves

25 San Diego Padres

26 New York Yankees

27 Philadelphia Phillies

28 Houston Astros

29* Seattle Mariners

30** Seattle Mariners

31** Tampa Bay Rays

32** New York Mets

33** Milwaukee Brewers

34** Minnesota Twins

35** Miami Marlins

36** Los Angeles Dodgers

37** Detroit Tigers

38** Cincinnati Reds

39** Oakland Athletics

* denotes Prospect Promotion Incentive Round ** denotes Competitive Balance Round A.

The Pittsburgh Pirates start the MLB Draft

Teams will select their prospects in this order, with the Pittsburgh Pirates beginning round one and the Oakland Athletics ending it.

