Who is Paul Skenes? Country's biggest college baseball prospect divided between MLB and US Air Force

Paul Skenes is one of the best collegiate baseball players at the moment. Playing for the LSU Tigers, he's gained critical acclaim for his skills. However, the 21-year-old is still undecided when it comes to playing professional baseball or joining the Air Force.

Paul Skenes was born on May 29, 2002, in Lake Forest, California, and attended El Toro High School. He was selected by the US Air Force baseball team. He played for them for two seasons. However, he later chose to pursue professional baseball for now.

He stated:

"So even if you're still in Minor League Baseball, Major League Baseball. If you're still in the Air Force, they can pull it away from you, which isn't a super common thing but you see it occasionally. I didn't want anyone to take it out from under me." (via News. yahoo.com)

For the moment, he is showing exceptional talent and skill as a pitcher for the LSU Tigers. He is considered the best pitcher in collegiate baseball by coaches.

However, the youngster could still return to the Air Force. He initially wanted to fly on an F-16 Fighting Falcon multi-role fighter plane for the U.S. Moreover, his uncles served in the Navy and the Coast Guard. Regarding his return to the Air Force, Skenes stated:

"I’m not sure, but it’s definitely an option. And I’ve thought about that. Obviously, hopefully, that’s a long way down the road. But service is something that means a lot to me. I’ve been affected in a number of ways by the military – in a number of positive ways. And that’s definitely something that’s not out of the question." (via Nola.com)

It seems that only time will tell what Paul Skenes' future path is going to be.

Paul Skenes' most recent performance

Paul Skenes played one of his finest games against the Kentucky Wildcats

Paul Skenes played his best game during his most recent game for the LSU Tigers against the Kentucky Wildcats. The game was attended by 12,000 fans at Alex Box Stadium.

When he started pitching, he dominated with force. His pitches topped 100 mph. Throughout the game, he threw 101 pitches, allowed one walk, four hits, and struck out nine batters in a total of seven and two-thirds innings. Moreover, he ended the game with a slider at 90 mph that took down the opponent's last batter. This was one of his best performances as a pitcher for the LSU Tigers.

Fans can only hope that a talent like Paul Skenes remains in professional baseball so that they can see him be a part of a major team in the MLB someday.

