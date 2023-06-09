Kentucky vs. LSU NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Venue, Start Time, and TV details

Dylan Crews and the LSU Tigers will square off against the Kentucky Wildcats this weekend in the Baton Rouge Super Regional for a birth in the College World Series. The tournament will be held at the Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana from Saturday, June 10 to Monday, June 12 (if necessary).

LSU entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 5 seed, whereas Kentucky was the No. 12 seed. The Wildcats will be looking to pull the upset over the Tigers in the Baton Rouge Super Regional, who are headlined by one of the top collegiate players in baseball, Dylan Crews.

A-A-RON @BigMiltsBinder Dylan Crews is the most baseball player looking baseball player of all time. A lock for 1-1. Dude is so good that the cabbage flowing out of the back of his cap is a 5 tool player. Dylan Crews is the most baseball player looking baseball player of all time. A lock for 1-1. Dude is so good that the cabbage flowing out of the back of his cap is a 5 tool player. https://t.co/MhPSGWGeqm

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Dylan Crews is the most baseball player looking baseball player of all time. A lock for 1-1. Dude is so good that the cabbage flowing out of the back of his cap is a 5 tool player." - @BigMiltsBinder

The double-elimination round will begin on Saturday, June 10 at 3:00 pm EST, with the second game taking place on Sunday, June 11. If necessary, a third game will be played on Monday, June 12.

For those who don't know how a double-elimination tournament works, the first team to win two games will advance to the College World Series. Unlike in NCAA March Madness, which is a single-game elimination, teams are allowed to lose one game in the Super Regional round.

A look at the schedule for the Baton Rouge Super Regional

As previously mentioned, the qualification round between the LSU Tigers and Kentucky Wildcats will begin this Saturday at the Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. This was also the location for the Regional round, which saw LSU defeat Tulane and Oregon State twice to advance one step closer to the College World Series.

Game # Date Time TV Channel 1 Saturday, June 10 3:00 pm EST ESPN 2 Sunday, June 11 TBD TBD 3 (if necessary) Monday, June 12 TBD TBD

The game times and broadcasting channels are yet to be determined for games two and three, however, for those hoping to catch the opening match between LSU and Kentucky, it will be aired live on ESPN.

Daniel Hager @DanielHagerKSR LSU’s Dylan Crews was named Most Outstanding Player of the Baton Rouge Regional. Crews went 3-7 with an RBI and five runs scored in LSU’s series against Kentucky earlier this season (April 13th-15th). He was walked six times. LSU’s Dylan Crews was named Most Outstanding Player of the Baton Rouge Regional. Crews went 3-7 with an RBI and five runs scored in LSU’s series against Kentucky earlier this season (April 13th-15th). He was walked six times. https://t.co/riyerEfu1E

"LSU’s Dylan Crews was named Most Outstanding Player of the Baton Rouge Regional. Crews went 3-7 with an RBI and five runs scored in LSU’s series against Kentucky earlier this season (April 13th-15th). He was walked six times." - @DanielHagerKSR

Thanks to the likes of top prospects Dylan Crews and Paul Skenes, the LSU Tigers are the betting favorites to win the Baton Rouge Super Regional and advance to the College World Series. That being said, the beauty of college sports is its unpredictability.

Poll : Who will win the Baton Rouge Super Regional? Kentucky LSU 0 votes