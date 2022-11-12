Astros star Alex Bregman has always been the pride of LSU Tigers Baseball, the team that represents Louisiana State University in NCAA Division I collegiate baseball.

Now, LSU Tigers has put up statewide billboards to highlight the achievement of their alumnus.

After defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in six games in the World Series 2022 at Minute Maid Park on November 6, the Astros won their second Fall Classic since 2017. As Alex became a second-time World Series champ, his alma mater LSU decided to commemorate his success by putting up billboards across the state.

The official LSU Baseball team also took to Twitter to share a snapshot of one of the billboards.

"World Series Champion. The billboards are now live statewide." - LSU Baseball

From playing for the LSU Tigers to being the 2X World Series champ, Alex's journey is inspiring for any aspiring baseball enthusiast in the country.

Alex Bregman's journey from LSU Tigers Baseball to Houston Astros

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Alex was picked by the Boston Red Sox in the 29th round of the 2012 Major League Baseball Draft while still in high school. He chose to attend LSU instead of signing with the Red Sox.

Alex played shortstop for the LSU Tigers Baseball team while studying Sports Administration at the university.

In 2013, he was named the Brooks Wallace Award winner for the finest college shortstop in the USA.

Next, in 2015, he was picked by the Houston Astros as the second choice in the first round of the MLB draft.

Alex Bregman finally made his MLB debut on July 25, 2016, against the New York Yankees.

"Alex Bregman playing 3B and batting 6th tonight in MLB debut. Probably will play LF and DH Tue-Wed." -Richard Justice

Here are his career highlights and awards:

2× All-Star (2018, 2019)

2× World Series champion (2017, 2022)

All-MLB Second Team (2019)

Silver Slugger Award (2019)

