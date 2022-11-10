Even after fracturing his finger while sliding into second base in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the World Series, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman remained unfazed. Call it his passion for baseball or simply the overwhelming feeling of clinching the World Series title at Minute Maid Park.

Speaking to USA Today, Alex mentioned how he didn't get a chance to be upset over his broken finger in the middle of the gala celebration.

"I can barely think because I got a broken finger. It's a good thing we won."

Had there been a Game 7 in the 2022 World Series, Alex's absence owing to his broken finger could have been troublesome for the Houston Astros. It is because first baseman Yuli Gurriel was removed from the roster because of a knee sprain in Game 5.

Since Alex is an alumnus of Louisiana State University, the public land-grant institution is proud of the third baseman's achievement. To pay tribute to his success, LSU has put up billboards across the state featuring Alex's photograph.

"Alex-World Series Champion." - @LSU Baseball

Bregman made his MLB debut in 2016 after being selected by the Houston Astros as the second pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft.

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman at the Astros' 2022 World Series Victory Parade

Alex with his wife, Reagan Bregman.

Alex Bregman took to Twitter to post a snap with his wife, Reagan Bregman, in the backdrop of the hordes of Astros fans at the 2022 World Series Victory Parade.

Regan channeled a casual look in the Astros shades for the big day. She wore an orange crop top with white shorts and completed the look with sneakers.

"Baseball City." - @Alex Bregman

Junior Bregman, Reagan, and Alex's three-month-old son Know Samuel, also attended the H-town celebration.

