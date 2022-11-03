Alex Bregman's salary in 2022 | MLB Contracts

Alex Bregman is one of the most dominant players of our generation. Let's take a look at how much the Houston Astros star is bringing in every year.

Alex Bregman has started more World Series games at third base than any other player this century. A seasoned Fall Classic veteran, Bregman certainly knows how to hit when the stakes are high.

Bregman was originally drafted by the Houston Astros second overall in the MLB June Amateur Draft. The young Louisiana State University slugger showed promise from an early stage.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Yordan Alvarez wore a 99-mph fastball with the bases loaded for the Astros' first run. Alex Bregman took a 101-mph fastball, on an 0-2 count no less, to the right-field corner for two more. Kyle Tucker with a sacrifice fly for another. And just like that, Houston is ahead, 4-0. Yordan Alvarez wore a 99-mph fastball with the bases loaded for the Astros' first run. Alex Bregman took a 101-mph fastball, on an 0-2 count no less, to the right-field corner for two more. Kyle Tucker with a sacrifice fly for another. And just like that, Houston is ahead, 4-0.

In his first three seasons as a member of the Houston Astros, Bregman made just about $600,000. However, it was only after his breakout 2018 season that the Astros decided that he was worth significantly more than that.

The 2018 season saw Alex Bregman hit 31 home runs and 103 RBIs for the Astros. That year, Bregman also led the entire MLB in doubles with 51 in 705 plate appearances.

Bregman and the Astros agreed to a huge deal before the 2019 season. Along with a $10 million signing bonus, the deal will see Bregman take home $20 million per season until 2024.

Alex Bregman has been a huge part of the 2022 Houston Astros' playoff run. In the ALDS against the Seattle Mariners, Bregman hit .333 with one home run and three RBIs in three games against.

"Keep fightin'." - Houston Astros

Last night, in the fifth inning, it was Bregman who tore Game 4 of the World Series wide open against the Philadelphia Phillies. With the bases loaded, Bregman hit an RBI double off reliever Jose Alvarado that brought in two runs to put the Phillies up by a score of 3-0.

Alex Bregman will hope to secure another World Series for the Astros

Bregman tasted World Series glory in his sophomore season when the Astros won the title against the LA Dodgers in 2017. However, Bregman has been to the Fall Classic twice since then, and returned empty-handed both times. If he is to truly justify his large contract with Astros fans, they will be expecting a trophy from their team at Minute Maid Park this November.

