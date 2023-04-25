Who is Dylan Crews? All about LSU star touted as the next great Pirates prospect

As the 2023 MLB Draft approaches, LSU outfielder Dylan Crews continues to top many lists as the top prospect of the entire class. The top prospect has been described as "a plus hitter with plus power" with a "quick right-handed stroke", who can also develop into a star fielder.

While there are other potential stars, many experts have Crews going first overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, who were awarded the first overall pick in the draft lottery. The Pirates were tied with the Washington Nationals and Oakland Athletics with the best odds of landing the top pick, and now they control the board.

Kody Duncan @KodyDuncanPGH A Bryan Reynolds, Dylan Crews, and Jack Suwinski trio might be the most dangerous outfield the Pirates have had in 20+ years A Bryan Reynolds, Dylan Crews, and Jack Suwinski trio might be the most dangerous outfield the Pirates have had in 20+ years

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"A Bryan Reynolds, Dylan Crews, and Jack Suwinski trio might be the most dangerous outfield the Pirates have had in 20+ years" - @KodyDuncanPGH

In 2022, Dylan Crews improved upon a stellar freshman campaign by .349 with 22 home runs and five steals, all while walking 42 times to only 56 strikeouts in 62 games. The right-handed slugger has been praised for having a well-rounded approach, with power, contact ability, and a good eye at the plate. He projects as a legitimate five-tool prospect.

Crews was born in Altamonte Springs in 2002 and raised in Central Florida, attending high school in Lake Mary, Florida. The potential superstar played four years of varsity baseball with Lake Mary High School and was considered a top draft prospect when he graduated. However, he chose to attend LSU instead of entering the MLB Draft.

Boot Krewe Media @BootKreweMedia Is Dylan Crews the greatest LSU baseball player of all time? Is Dylan Crews the greatest LSU baseball player of all time? https://t.co/lqnyXgg7Mr

"Is Dylan Crews the greatest LSU baseball player of all time?" - @BootKreweMedia

He quickly starred at LSU, receiving several honors and topping many leaderboards. He was a consensus first-team All-American and was named co-SEC Player of the Year in his sophomore year. Former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri compared Crews' ability to that of alumni DJ LeMahieu and Alex Bregman.

A look at Chase Dollander, the other top prospect aside from Dylan Crews

While Crews appears likely to go first overall to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the other top prospect in this year's draft class, Chase Dollander, has proven himself worthy of the top pick.

Dollander, a hard-throwing right-hander, compiled a 2.39 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts) with 108 strikeouts in 79 innings, all while walking only 13 and holding batters to an average of .175.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale MLB general managers, scouts, agents and even #Padres star Juan Soto here to see Tennessee Vols ace Chase Dollander, the potential No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, face the University of Arizona. MLB general managers, scouts, agents and even #Padres star Juan Soto here to see Tennessee Vols ace Chase Dollander, the potential No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, face the University of Arizona. https://t.co/nlDrwhCRmR

"MLB general managers, scouts, agents and even #Padres star Juan Soto here to see Tennessee Vols ace Chase Dollander, the potential No. 1 pick in this summer’s draft, face the University of Arizona." - @BNightengale

Dollander can hit the upper 90s with his fastball and boasts a well-rounded repertoire that features a filthy slider, a solid changeup, and a curveball. He has true ace potential if he develops properly.

Poll : 0 votes