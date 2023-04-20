DJ LeMahieu contract: How much does Yankees infielder earn in salary?

DJ LeMahieu is set to enter the third season of his six-year, $90 million contract with the New York Yankees. This will be his fifth season in New York, and he's is expected to make $15 million in salary during the 2023 season.

LeMahieu was initially signed by the Yankees as a free agent but has quickly become an essential part of the team. His arrival in New York on a two-year, $24 million deal went far beyond what anyone expected. Although he had been a decent player in Colorado, he came off two unremarkable seasons in 2017 and 2018. He did, however, win a batting title in 2016 with a .348 BA.

His exceptional performance earned him a contract renovation following the 2018 season: a six-year $90 million contract that took his yearly earnings to around $15 million.

DJ LeMahieu’s performance with the Yankees

DJ LeMahieu was crowned as the 2020 AL batting champion

What the Yankees got was an MVP candidate for two seasons. LeMahieu had back-to-back top-four finishes in MVP voting and another batting title in the shortened 2020 season.

Although LeMahieu has not been as productive as in his previous two seasons, the Yankees are banking on his versatility. That's because he can play three of four infield positions (first base, third base, second base).

In 2021, DJ LeMahieu batted .268, and last season, he finished with a .261 average. However, he earned a Gold Glove despite playing the last two months and missing the postseason with a toe injury.

Although LeMahieu's skills have not diminished, there has been a decline in some of his peripheral statistics, particularly in the power department since joining the Yankees.

LeMahieu has been plagued by nagging injuries in recent years, including a toe injury that caused him problems for much of last season. Although he did not require surgery, toe and foot issues can be difficult to shake off.

As we approach the midway point of LeMahieu's Yankees tenure with two very different contracts, his future feels uncertain. Although his skills are not likely to diminish, his health is a concern. While there's still time for everything to work out, the remaining years of his contract appear murky at best.

