Who could be picked No.1 in the MLB Draft by the Pirates?

The Pittsburgh Pirates have won the first-ever MLB Draft Lottery, granting them the right to select first overall. The following picks went to the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics.

This will be the second time in three seasons that the Pirates sit at the top of the MLB Draft, selecting Louisville catcher Henry Davis as the top pick in 2021. According to MLB.com, Henry Davis is the 19th-ranked prospect in all of baseball and should be an instrumental piece for the Pirates' rebuild.

Most years, there is a clear-cut No. 1 pick in the draft, yet for the premier iteration of the draft lottery, there is no unquestioned number one pick. However, this year's draft class features a "Big Three" of LSU outfielder Dylan Crews, a right-handed pitcher out of Tennessee Chase Dollander, and Mississippi shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.

Will Dylan Crews or Chase Dollander go first overall at the MLB Draft?

While Jacob Gonzalez is an intriguing prospect, all reports suggest that the Pirates' selection will be between either Dylan Crews or Chase Dollander.

In 2022, Dylan Crews improved upon a stellar freshman campaign by .349 with 22 home runs and five steals, all while walking 42 times to only 56 strikeouts in 62 games. The right-handed slugger has been praised for having a well-rounded approach, with power, contact ability, and a good eye at the plate. He projects as a legitimate five-tool prospect.

Chase Dollander, a hard-throwing right-hander, compiled a 2.39 ERA in 16 appearances (14 starts) with 108 strikeouts in 79 innings, all while walking only 13 and holding batters to an average of .175. Dollander can hit the upper 90s with his fastball and boasts a well-rounded repertoire that features a filthy slider, a solid changeup and a curveball. He has true ace potential if he develops properly.

No matter who goes first overall, the Pirates will gain another fundamental piece for their seemingly never-ending rebuild.

