Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne, well-known for her presence in Sports Illustrated and popularity on social media, was seen in Omaha on Monday night at the College World Series game against Wake Forest.

During the broadcast, ESPN showed Dunne signing an autograph for a fan in the fourth inning. A crowd of young men gathered near her section behind home plate, seemingly hoping for a glimpse of Dunne.

MLB Twitter reacted to Olivia Dunne's presence in the College World Series game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Royals.500 @Savages_94 . Lead off walks hurt. @misskris10_RN ESPN is showing Olivia Dunne more than the game. Lead off walks hurt. @misskris10_RN ESPN is showing Olivia Dunne more than the game 😂. Lead off walks hurt.

"ESPN is showing Olivia Dunne more than the game 😂. Lead off walks hurt." - one fan said.

"LSU later hires her to distract the hitters." - another fan commented.

John Rich @JohnRichTV Probably just a nice old man getting a Livvy Dunne autograph for his granddaughter. It would be unfair to jump to any other conclusions Probably just a nice old man getting a Livvy Dunne autograph for his granddaughter. It would be unfair to jump to any other conclusions https://t.co/WhZ935yrAz

Dback_Zach 🐍🧀 @614___tOSU Olivia Dunne sighting in Omaha, of course it's alot easier to be everywhere when you get paid for being attractive af. Olivia Dunne sighting in Omaha, of course it's alot easier to be everywhere when you get paid for being attractive af.

Manny 🇩🇴 @MannymeiL @barstoolsports He was getting the cap 🧢 signed for his son probably @barstoolsports He was getting the cap 🧢 signed for his son probably

TJ @TelvinJohn2 @barstoolsports Why would anyone want this persons autograph @barstoolsports Why would anyone want this persons autograph

Additionally, Dunne shared an Instagram story from Charles Schwab Field with the caption, "Let's geaux tigahs."

Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story

The rise of Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne of LSU watches floor during at a gymnastics meet against Auburn at Neville Arena on February 10, 2023 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Stew Milne/Getty Images)

Dunne started her gymnastics journey at ENA Gymnastics in Paramus, New Jersey, under the guidance of coach Craig Zappa. She made her debut in elite gymnastics in 2014 and successfully qualified for the National Championships in 2015.

Dunne expressed her desire to utilize her platform in Sports Illustrated to enhance the visibility of gymnastics beyond the Olympic Games' four-year cycle of mainstream attention. She highlighted the significance of bringing attention to college gymnastics and enabling people to witness the remarkable abilities of gymnasts throughout the sport, not just during the Olympics.

"In gymnastics, a lot of people only watch the Olympics every four years," she said. "I feel like I've been able to use my platform to bring an audience to college gymnastics, and people are starting to see how amazing all these gymnasts are."

In 2020, Dunne became a member of the LSU Tigers gymnastics team, where she consistently participated in the bars event throughout her first season. She attained All-American recognition for her performances on bars and achieved a score of 9.825 at Auburn. Notably, she also received a score of 9.90 on bars at the NCAA Championships.

Poll : 0 votes