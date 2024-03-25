IN PHOTOS: 2023 Heisman winner Jayden Daniels among other stars at PMAC to support Angel Reese's LSU for second round showdown against MTSU

Angel Reese bounced back from a poor performance in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as she led the LSU Tigers to the Sweet 16 with an 83-56 victory over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sunday. The three-time All-American finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Jayden Daniels was among the stars on hand to watch as the 2023 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half.

Tyler Harden of the LSU Reveille, the school's student newspaper, shared a photo of the 2023 Heisman winner enjoying the game with teammates Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., all of whom are expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft next month, captioning the post:

"Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. here at the PMAC for some #LSU women’s basketball! #MarchMadness"

Zach Nagy of LSU Country shared a photo of the trio, as well as one of incoming football recruit Ju'Juan Johnson alongside incoming women's basketball recruit Jada Richard:

"The stars are out in Baton Rouge with #LSU looking to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16. A trio of future 1st Round picks: - Jayden Daniels - Malik Nabers - Brian Thomas Jr. A pair of future Tigers and Louisiana Gatorade Players of the Year: - Ju’Juan Johnson - Jada Richard"

Angel Reese weighs in on last game at PMAC

Angel Reese may have played her last career game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as the LSU Tigers advanced to the Sweet 16, which will take place at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.

The three-time All-American, who is eligible for the 2024 WNBA draft, said that her focus is on reaching Cleveland, Ohio, where the Final Four will take place.

Angel Reese, who received chants of "one more year," said:

"Stay tuned. I mean, I don't want to finish my career, obviously, at LSU. I want to finish it in Cleveland, if I do finish, so I appreciate everybody for loving me and supporting me, but I'm not done yet."

The Tigers (30-5), seeded third in Albany Region 2, will face the winner of Monday night's matchup between the No. 2-seeded UCLA Bruins and No. 7-seeded Creighton Bluejays in the Sweet 16. A rematch of last year's national title against the Iowa Hawkeyes could be on the horizon in the Elite Eight if LSU and Iowa can continue winning.