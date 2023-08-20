In Photos: Angel Reese stuns CBB fans with her new pink dress alongside boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher on Instagram

Angel Reese and her boyfriend, Cam'Ron Fletcher, have been together for more than six months. During this time, the couple has shared a lot of pictures together. Recently, the two vactioned in Jamaica. Reese posted photos from their trip.

The photos that featured Reese and Fletcher were captioned: "he love staring at his chick…SHE GORGEOUS." In the photos, Angel wore a pink dress. Reese is pretty active on Instagram, X, and TikTok, posting frequently on all platforms.

Below are some fans' reactions to her post:

Angel Reese (Instagram)

Angel is currently one of the most-popular college athletes in the country. She has the most-valued NIL profile among women's college basketball, at around $1.6 million.

Angel Reese donated $12K to help a student's tuition

Reese donated a huge sum to Saint Frances Academy's students to help cover their tuition fees. Saint Frances Academy is Reese's alma mater. While she was a student, she led the team to four-straight conference titles. Angel's kind gesture of giving back to her high school grabbed a lot of wholesome comments from all over the internet.

Angel Reese, alongside Caitlin Clark, is considered to be the best women's college basketball player. After winning the national title back in April this year, Reese's name has been all over social media. Not only that, Reese's NIL value soared higher, after she signed numerous deals.

LSU v Iowa

Reese already has the stature as that of a famous athlete, and she is yet to graduate from college. Angel will be entering her senior year, following which she'll get drafted. The 21-year-old is the projected top pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, and her arrival on the WNBA scene is much anticipated.

It will be interesting to see what big moves the Bayou Barbie has planned for the future, as this is just the start of her exciting career.