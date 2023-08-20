CFB World reacts to Angel Reese' heartwarming gesture of donating $12,000 to support a Lady Panther

Angel Reese, the 21-year-old basketball phenom has had a roller coaster of a career in college. Reese previously attended Maryland, where she spent her freshman and sophomore years. Angel then transferred to LSU, where she plays today. Though prior to college, Reese played high school basketball for Saint Frances Academy.

In Baltimore, Reese made a lot of noise ever since her freshman year in high school. Fast forward to this day, Reese donated $12K to a student of SFA, as it turns out, it was this same fund that covered Reese' tuition in high school. Angel's mother posted the news on X recently.

Many admirers took to Twitter to show appreciation for her noble contribution. The tweet and fan reactions are as follows:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Though this wasn't the only time that Reese would give back to her high school. Back in April, Angel gave away school supplies at Saint Frances, following her national title run.

Expand Tweet

In high school, Reese was a dominant and versatile player due to her size. Not only that, but Reese started her freshman year at Saint Frances. She averaged 11 points and 11 rebounds as a freshman. She guided her team to a 30-1 record but were eliminated in the Semi-Finals.

During her Sophomore year, Reese would post significantly better numbers, though to not much avail. Angel was also named female athlete of the year by The Baltimore Sun. She could've played McDonald's All-American game, though it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Angel Reese was a five-star recruit out of high school

LSU v Iowa

Reese received offers from over 24 schools, though in the end, she committed to Maryland, being the highest-ranked recruit in the school's history. Though Reese was suspended earlier in her Junior year, she still managed to lead her team to its third straight Conference title.

She played two solid seasons at Maryland before she transferred to LSU. The anticipation, as she entered the transfer portal was immense, as she visited several schools.

Angel Reese High School

So far, Angel Reese has never seen a downfall in her game. The 6-foot-3 forward never fails to impress and has a bag of skills, being the most versatile player on the floor. Now having led her team to a national title, Reese has achieved huge feats as a college basketball player, as she did in high school.

Reese's achievements don't stop here. Now entering her Senior year in college, her fans await her WNBA draft. Angel Reese is the projected top-five pick of the 2024 WNBA draft. Looking at her game and previous performances, Reese's improvement has been skyrocketing, though it will be interesting to see how she plans to impress in her senior year.