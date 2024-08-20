In Photos: Carmelo Anthony's ex La La shares "missed" moments from her life featuring son Kiyan Anthony

Former NBA star Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan Anthony, shares a close relationship with his mother, La La Anthony, as evidenced by their Instagram activity. Last month, they went on an adventurous trip to Tokyo, Japan, documenting their visit extensively.

On Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony's former wife shared another set of pictures on Instagram, including some featuring her son. The post was captioned:

"& that’s what you missed"

La La Anthony revealed why she will keep her last name

During an interview with Page Six, La La explained why she has kept her last name despite being divorced from Carmelo Anthony for over three years:

“Being able to buy Kiyan’s NBA jersey will be crazy. That’s why I haven’t changed my last name yet. I’m gonna keep it around for a little while! It’s different when it’s your kid. It’s just a whole different ball game. It feels like a brand new journey that I’m going on with him.”

The benefit of starring in the Nike EYBL Circuit has become more apparent for Kiyan Anthony as he has rocketed up various draft boards and within his recruitment class rankings. Last year, he was ranked No. 62 in the class of 2025 recruitment cycle, but his stellar performances have since pushed him up to No. 40 and No. 1 in New York, according to ESPN.

In an interview with Essence, La La shared how hard the adjustment will be for her when Kiyan finally goes off to college next year, as they usually spend a lot of time together.

"I’m having a hard time with that. I’m going to be honest with you," she said. "I try not to think about it, even though I know it’s there. Kiyan and I spend an incredible amount of time together. I always say my son is my best friend. We do a lot together.

"But I just think about when he does go to college, how it is going to be different. And I understand now when parents go through that, it is a tough transition. So I’m just trying to get all the time I can now and just preparing myself."

Coincidentally for La La Anthony, she has announced a major project to keep her busy. She is adapting her best-selling book "The Love Playbook: Rules for Love, Sex and Happiness" into a television series titled "Group Chat," which will be produced by her friend Kim Kardashian.

