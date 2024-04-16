IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders gives fans sneak peek into her fun life after transfer portal decision

Shelomi Sanders, the youngest child of Deion Sanders, took to Instagram to share some fun moments from her life after announcing her decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

As a redshirt freshman, Shelomi played in five games this season, scoring three points, grabbing three rebounds, and recording a steal. However, her time with the Colorado women's basketball team was disappointing, which led her to enter the transfer portal.

In her Instagram post, she shared photos of herself in Colorado outfits, probably as a tribute to her college, and playfully wrote.

"Dumpskii"

The Colorado Buffaloes made it to the Sweet 16 this year, despite her limited playing time.

Last week, Shelomi wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, announcing her decision to enter the transfer portal. In her post, she thanked Buff Nation for her time in Colorado, where she had some amazing experiences, but after prayerful consideration, she decided it was time to move on.

She still has three years of eligibility left. As a high school senior during the 2021-2022 season, she averaged 16 points, six rebounds, and three steals per game and was named first-team All-District for District 10 6A in Texas.

Before joining Colorado, Shelomi spent the first semester of her college career playing with her father and two brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, at Jackson State. She played in two games for Jackson State and averaged one point per game for coach Tomekia Reed's team.

Shelomi Sanders makes move for more minutes on the court, unrelated to her father Deion Sanders' influence

Shelomi Sanders No. 98 of the Colorado Buffaloes.

According to Glory Colorado, the Denver Post’s Sean Keeler has expressed skepticism regarding the assertion that Shelomi Sanders’ decision to transfer from the University of Colorado’s women’s basketball program is solely due to a desire for more playing time, and not influenced by her father, Deion Sanders, who is the head coach of Colorado’s football team.

"That we shouldn’t read into it,” Keeler said [h/t Glory Colorado]. “We’ve hemmed. We’ve hawed. And you know what? Sorry. Not really buying it."

Keeler hinted at the possibility that Shelomi’s transfer could be a precursor to her father’s departure from Boulder, given his recent comments about the local culture and his discomfort with marijuana use around the student section during games.

"Who's smoking up in here? Good lord," Sanders said during his book tour (h/t The Athletic's David Ubben). "I've never been high, but I've been close here, being the coach at Colorado.”

"I don't know what y'all do, but between those 40s (the student section at Folsom Field), it goes down. Jesus Christ. We got kids in here. It was so blatant one game, I thought they were doing it on the sideline. 'Check the bench! Who's got the fat one?"

This speculation is fueled by the idea that without his children or star recruit Travis Hunter in Boulder, Deion Sanders may not have much reason to stay.

