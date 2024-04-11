Colorado coach Deion Sander's daughter Shelomi Sanders recently shocked college hoops fans with her decision to enter the transfer portal from the Colorado Buffaloes.

She transferred to Boulder with her charismatic father and two brothers, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, who play football for the Buffs.

Sanders confirmed the news of her departure on her X account with a message of thanks to the staff and family.

“My time at Colorado has been a treat with amazing experiences along the way,” she wrote. “With intentional consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left. Boulder will forever hold a special place in my heart and I will never forget the memories I have had the opportunity to make since being here. Thank you again Buff Nation!”

College hoops fans on Instagram reacted predictably to the news with one commenting:

"Nepotism didn't work that well did it?"

Shelomi Sanders has start-stop college basketball career

Shelomi Sanders was named a District 10 first-team All-District in 2022 during her time at Rockwall-Heath High School, Texas before committing to Jackson State where her father was coach and her brothers played.

Sanders only played 2 games as a Jackson State player and 11 total minutes over 5 games during her time in Boulder as well.

Sean Keeler of the Denver Post recently revealed that the transfer of Shelomi Sanders is an indication that Buffs football coach Deion Sanders could be leaving the program.

"Does Shelomi Sanders know something we don’t? Can’t shake the question," Keeler said. "We’ve tried. For days now. And yeah, yeah, yeah, the tinfoil hat types on the Grading The Week team saw the Chip Diller reaction from CU insiders to remain calm. That all is well."

Deion Sanders has already confirmed that his superstar quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders and superstar two-way player, Travis Hunter will enter the 2025 NFL Draft and with his daughter leaving Boulder, Buffs fans might be right to feel skittish.

"That the reported decision this past week for Shelomi, daughter of Buffs football coach Deion Sanders and a reserve on CU’s Sweet 16 basketball program this past season, to enter the transfer portal was strictly a playing-time decision.That we shouldn’t read into it. And you know what? Sorry. Not really buying it," Keeler said.

For whatever reason Shelomi is leaving the Buffs, she still has three years of college basketball eligibility and needs to start playing regularly for the sake of her development.

Shelomi Sanders will embark on her college basketball journey by herself, away from her her family for the first time. Regardless of the program she decides to join, she will hope that she can get more minutes to kickstart her college basketball career.

