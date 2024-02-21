Colorado coach Deion Sander's daughter Shelomi Sanders who plays basketball for the Lady Buffs only got 1 minute of action in the team's 90-57 win against the Oregon Ducks.

Sanders has not gotten any minutes in the Buffs' most recent two games against Utah and Oregon State but has continued to put in the work while waiting for her chance.

After narrowly losing 77-76 to the Utah Utes last time out, Sanders showed off her punishing training session clip ahead of the Lady Buffs' matchup against the No. 7 USC Trojans on Saturday.

Shelomi Sanders describes growing up as a Sanders

Shelomi Sanders comes from a family of high achievers with her father considered one of the best-ever NFL players. Her brothers Shilo and Shedeur Sanders also lit up college football last season for the Colorado Buffaloes.

During an interview with the Aurora Sentinel, Shelomi made a huge claim about her place in the family's talent ladder.

“We all kind of played the same sports,” Shelomi said. “I like to say I was the best athlete of the family. I was. I played a little football back in the day. They played basketball, too. I feel like it made me tougher competing with them. It was always competition in the house.”

Shelomi Sanders suffers from Type I Diabetes and she explained how it was living with the disease and how her family copes with her condition.

“It’s hard, because it’s just you dealing with all this, but then you have these outside voices like my parents, my brothers, other family members saying you need to do this or that and it’s like, just chill,” Shelomi said.

“I don’t know if they will ever understand that sometimes we have low days and sometimes we have good days. On the low days, I feel like it’s really hard just to be understood that hey, I need a break! But, again, you can’t take a break with this.”

Nicknamed 'Bossy' by her father has shown how close they are on Instagram before.

After a loss to Oregon last year, her father Coach Prime explained his close relationship with his daughter.

“You’ve got to understand, my baby girl is my heart,” Coach Prime said. “I love all my kids, but I love them differently. Bossy is my baby girl. She’s my heart. She has a witness protection program with her brothers. She don’t ever date, she probably won’t get married until she’s about 40. They don’t play.”

Shelomi Sanders has repeatedly shown that she can hold her own in a family full of high achievers.