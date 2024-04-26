IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders makes her Alabama A&M transfer known with jersey photoshoot 

Colorado HC Deion Sanders' youngest daughter Shelomi Sanders had recently entered the transfer portal. And now, the 20-year-old guard has come forward to announce her new program. Shelomi will now be playing in the SWAC Conference, as per her recent Instagram post.

In that post, Shelomi Sanders can be seen posing with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs jersey, announcing that she has committed to play for the Bulldogs this upcoming season.

In a series of photos, Coach Prime's youngest daughter can be seen flaunting the Alabama A&M jersey while also posing with her mother Pilar Sanders and Bulldogs women's basketball head coach Dawn Thornton.

"Comin to the hill", Shelomi wrote in the caption.

Shelomi had also shared a vlog on YouTube announcing her commitment. In that vlog, she also gave fans a glimpse of her trip to the Alabama A&M facility, which will now serve as her new home during her collegiate career.

"I was just enjoying the moment because I'm a Bulldog. As y'all can see, I committed, and we finna T up", Shelomi said in the video. (14:22)

Shelomi Sanders began her collegiate career in Jackson State, where she played in just two games. But when Deion Sanders joined the Colorado Buffaloes as the new football head coach, Shelomi also transferred to Colorado along with her brother Shedeur and Shilo Sanders.

During her short stint with the Buffs, Shelomi Sanders played for 11 minutes and five games last season while averaging 0.6 points, and 0.6 rebounds per game.

Deion Sanders was not happy with Shelomi Sanders' transfer portal decision

During a recent interview with DNVR Sports, Coach Prime talked about Shelomi's decision to transfer from the Buffs. He said that the decision taken by his daughter was 'stupid' and questioned her evaluation to enter the portal.

"It was stupid. You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal. That's what I would advise a child. And I know, "Well it's illegal...C'mon man".

Coach Prime also stated that despite Shelomi's decision to transfer, he will continue leading the Colorado Buffaloes on the field.

"You got to understand I'm a father man. I'm a real father. I'm a real man, I'm a real dad. Where I come from histrorically, kids follow their parents. When do parents start following their kids? That don't work in my book. That don't work where I am from. I am the leader of the family. I've been dictating where my kids go not them dictating where I go. I'm happy, I'm cool I'm sound in Boulder and we're gonna build a monument."

It will be interesting to see how Shelomi Sanders performs with his new team this upcoming season.